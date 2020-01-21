viral-video:-indian-army-soldier-dances-to-uri-song-challa-in-kargil,-leaves-netizens-impressed

This Twitter post has garnered 56.6,000 views as well as 1.6,000 retweets and 6.5,000 likes.Twitter

An Indian Army soldier’s dance moves to last year’s hit Bollywood movie “Uri: The Surgical Strike” have gone viral on social media. The now-viral video, posted by Uma Arya on her Twitter account, shows the soldier grooving in full spirit.

The 45-second clip shows the army soldier in Kargil displaying killer dance steps to the song “Challa” from the Vicky Kaushal-starrer flick.

“Watch: Indian Army soldier dance to his glory somewhere in Kargil. Jai Hind Jai Bharat,” Uma Arya said in the caption of her Twitter post which has garnered 56.6,000 views as well as 1.6,000 retweets and 6.5,000 likes.

Netizens overwhelmed

Twitterati have flooded social media with their reactions.”When my real hero in mood ..! @adgpi more power to you..!!” wrote another.

A user wrote, “Trust me it’s hard to even walk a few miles in those heavy shoes. Harder than that is dance, and just forget about doing gymnastics. This guy has some talent. Jai Hind Sirjee.”

A post read, “Amazing! God bless our soldiers.” A Tweeple remarked, “This is going to be the best video that I would watch today on the internet, Salute Jai Hind.”

Challa was a blockbuster starring Vicky Kaushal. Watch the video here: