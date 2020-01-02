‘viral-sex-chat-video-morphed,-conspiracy-to-malign-my-image,’-reveals-ssp-noida

According to Vaibhav Krishna, SSP Noida, he has taken strict action against several criminals behind organised crimes, illegal activities and extortion. They are hatching conspiracies to settle their scores.
Vaibhav Krishna, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida, found himself amid controversy after videos of his alleged sex chat with a woman were leaked online. Krishna said that the viral video on the social media featuring his picture and a woman’s voice in the background is “morphed” and is part of “conspiracy” by the criminal elements to malign his image.
‘Conspiracy by criminal elements to damage image’: Vaibhav Krishna
The SSP Gautam Budh Nagar said, “I myself have studied the video that is viral on social media. It appears that it is a conspiracy by criminal elements to damage my personal image,” said Vaibhav Krishna.
“In the last year, I have taken strict action against the organised crime, against those who are involved in illegal activities and extortion. It seems that some of them have hatched a conspiracy,” he added. He said that the video went viral on WhatsApp and the “voice of a woman is played in the background while his photograph is seen in the video”.
“A case has been registered at Sector 20 Police Station and a request has been made to transfer it out of District to Meerut for a fair investigation,” he added.
