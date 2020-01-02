‘viral-sex-chat-video-morphed,-conspiracy-to-malign-my-image,’-reveals-ssp-noida

Indian Army Celebrates new year













Vaibhav Krishna, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida, found himself amid controversy after videos of his alleged sex chat with a woman were leaked online. Krishna said that the viral video on the social media featuring his picture and a woman’s voice in the background is “morphed” and is part of “conspiracy” by the criminal elements to malign his image.

Vaibhav Krishna, SSP Noida. Image:ANI

‘Conspiracy by criminal elements to damage image’: Vaibhav Krishna

The SSP Gautam Budh Nagar said, “I myself have studied the video that is viral on social media. It appears that it is a conspiracy by criminal elements to damage my personal image,” said Vaibhav Krishna.

“In the last year, I have taken strict action against the organised crime, against those who are involved in illegal activities and extortion. It seems that some of them have hatched a conspiracy,” he added. He said that the video went viral on WhatsApp and the “voice of a woman is played in the background while his photograph is seen in the video”.

“A case has been registered at Sector 20 Police Station and a request has been made to transfer it out of District to Meerut for a fair investigation,” he added.