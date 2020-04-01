violet-evergarden-season-2:-release-date,-cast,-plot,-dubbing-and-everything-you-should-know!

The Japanese entertainment industry is most known for its animated saga. Most of these have a supernatural element in it and have some humanistic flavor too. One such drama or series is Violet Evergarden. Violet Evergarden is a Japanese animated series that came in 2018. It is based upon a light Japanese novel with the same name written by Akiko Takase in four volumes.

This animated novel won the grand prize in the fifth Kyoto Animation. After the success of the book, the whole story converted into a series. Taichi Ishidate directs the series. The series has just one season in hand and received a lot of positive response. So, is this series is going to get renewed? Let’s discuss this.

Violet Evergarden

The release date of Violet Evergarden Season 2

The first season of this animated series came in July 2018 and received quite a good response from the audience. It had 13 episodes in it. When it comes to the second season, then the news is not confirmed by the maker. But there might be some chances that the makers are working on the second season. If we get the second season, then it may have the same number of episodes in it. The second season would also get released on Netflix as they have the streaming rights.

The cast of Violet Evergarden Season 2

If we get the second season, then the casting will remain the same. We will watch Violet Evergarden in the voice of Yui Ishikawa (Japanese) and Erika Harlacher (English), Claudia Hodgins in the view of Taketo Koyasu (Japanese) and Kyle McCarley (English), Gilbert Bougainvillea will have the view of Daisuke Namikawa(Japanese) and Tony Azzolino(English).

Cattleya Baudelaire in the view of Aya Endo (Japanese) and Reba Buhr (English), Benedict Blue on the sound of Koki Uchiyama(Japanese) and Ben Pronsky (English), Erica Brown will have the voice of Minori Chihara (Japanese) and Christine Marie Cabunos (English), and Isis Cannery will have the voice of Haruka Tomatsu (Japanese) and Cherami Leigh (English).

The plot of Violet Evergarden Season 2

The story of the whole series is of a single girl named Violet Evergarden. It is a story of Auto Memory Dolls. The main character Evergreen searches for her life. The plot of season two is yet to be confirmed.

The first season had received the Best Animation award at the 2019 Crunchyroll Anime. So due to the success of the first season, fans are hoping for the second season They are excited about the renewal of Violet Evergarden. So let’s wait until any further news arrives!