violent-crime-rampage-leaves-five-people-in-hospital-after-seven-robberies-in-two-hours

A violent crime rampage in Manchester city centre has left five people in hospital, after seven robberies in two hours.
Police are hunting a gang of men who allegedly assaulted victims in the early hours of Sunday morning and have appealed to the public for help.
Officers from Greater Manchester Police said they received seven reports of robberies taking place around the city’s Northern Quarter between 2am and 4am on Sunday.
Victims aged between 20 and 60 were approached by three men before being assaulted and robbed of their personal belongings, it was alleged.
Five of the victims were taken to hospital for treatment, police said.
An investigation is now under way to find the offenders, who are said to be aged between 20 and 40.
Detective Sergeant Kat McKeown, of GMP’s city of Manchester division, said: “This was a series of violent robberies during which victims have been set upon by three men intent on causing them harm.
“I’d like to assure the public that we’re currently working to identify those responsible and I’d ask that anyone with information contact police.
“We wish those who remain in hospital a speedy recovery from their injuries.”
Councillor Pat Karney, spokesman for Manchester council’s city centre said: “These thugs need tracking down and brought to justice.
“It’s disgraceful that residents and visitors can’t be safe at night in Manchester.
“The Greater Manchester Police and the council are examining CCTV as are private premises. These thugs must be caught.”