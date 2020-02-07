violence-in-mississippi-prisons-poses-urgent-threat,-rights-groups-say

(Reuters) – Civil rights advocates on Thursday called for urgent changes at Mississippi’s state prison system, where 15 people have died in gang violence since December, after the U.S. Justice Department launched a probe into the unrest.

“Certainly every man and woman in the system remain at risk right now,” Eric Balaban, a senior attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, said in a phone interview.

The system needs more money, higher pay for guards and fewer inmates, the ACLU and a host of other civil rights groups said in a recent letter prompting the federal action targeting the 19,000-inmate Mississippi Department of Correction system.

The groups want Mississippi to rethink its get-tough-on-crime policies of jailing people for minor offenses, such as possessing small quantities of drugs. Those policies have given Mississippi the nation’s third-highest incarceration rate, with 640 inmates per 100,000 residents, even as state officials have slashed spending on prisons.

The grievances were outlined in a 23-page letter sent to the Justice Department in January, detailing the crisis in the prison system plagued with gang violence.

Since 2014, prison funding has dropped by more than one-third to about $337 million and the staff vacancy rate has run as high as 48 percent at some facilities, helping to create a “pressure cooker” situation, the letter said. Starting pay of just under $25,000 a year is the lowest in the nation.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections declined to comment.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves’s spokeswoman, Renae Eze said Thursday, “We are grateful that President Trump’s administration has taken a focused interest in criminal justice reform and that they care enough about Mississippi to engage on this critical issue.”

She added that the governor’s office is also looking into the state prison system and will cooperate fully with the DOJ.

In January, Reeves, a Republican, said at his State of the State address that he would close part of one of the prisons, the maximum security Parchman Farm’s Unit 29, which has been plagued with violence.

“I’ve seen enough,” Reeves said at the time. “We have to turn the page.”

As of Monday, the prison reported on its website that Unit 29 remains open as it works out logistics of relocating 625 maximum security inmates. Another 375 have already been moved. The unit also houses the state’s “death row,” and it was unclear if that section would also close.