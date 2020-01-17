vincisgrassi-(field-mushroom-and-prosciutto-lasagne)-recipe

If you have a pasta machine it really is worth making your own pasta for this, but if not you can use the ready-made sheets for lasagne. They will be a bit thicker than homemade.

Prep time: 25 minutes, plus 30 minutes resting time | Cooking time: 50 minutes

SERVES

Six to eight

INGREDIENTS

For the pasta, or use shop-bought lasagne sheets:

300g type 00 pasta flour, plus extra for dusting

3 large eggs

1 tsp salt

For the sauce:

400g field mushrooms (swap in some porcini if you like), sliced

2 tbsp olive oil

1.5 litres double cream

100g parmesan, freshly grated

Nutmeg to grate

1 tsp white truffle oil

300g parma ham, cut into thin strips

To assemble:

50g butter

100g parmesan

METHOD