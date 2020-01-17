vincisgrassi-(field-mushroom-and-prosciutto-lasagne)-recipe

If you have a pasta machine it really is worth making your own pasta for this, but if not you can use the ready-made sheets for lasagne. They will be a bit thicker than homemade.
Prep time: 25 minutes, plus 30 minutes resting time | Cooking time: 50 minutes
SERVES
Six to eight
INGREDIENTS
For the pasta, or use shop-bought lasagne sheets:
- 300g type 00 pasta flour, plus extra for dusting
- 3 large eggs
- 1 tsp salt
For the sauce:
- 400g field mushrooms (swap in some porcini if you like), sliced
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1.5 litres double cream
- 100g parmesan, freshly grated
- Nutmeg to grate
- 1 tsp white truffle oil
- 300g parma ham, cut into thin strips
To assemble:
- 50g butter
- 100g parmesan
METHOD
- To make the pasta, combine the flour, eggs and salt in an electric stand mixer and pulse until the mixture collects together.
- Take it from the machine and knead on a lightly floured surface until the pasta takes on a shiny, waxy appearance.
- Wrap in cling film and leave in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
- When the pasta has rested, cut off about a third of it. Using a little flour to keep it from sticking, run this through the pasta machine, taking it from the widest setting down to the thinnest. You will end up with a long narrow sheet.
- Cut this into smaller sheets to fit a 23 x 30cm gratin dish, and repeat with the rest of the pasta dough, rolling and cutting. You will need to make about five layers in the dish.
- Cook the fresh pasta sheets in boiling salted water for a couple of minutes then refresh in a bowl of cold water. Transfer each refreshed sheet to dry on a tea towel, making sure they don’t overlap.
- If using dried lasagne sheets, cook them as per the packet instructions and lay them out to dry on a tea towel.
- To make the sauce, fry the sliced mushrooms in the oil until coloured then add a pinch of salt and continue to fry until the moisture has disappeared.
- Warm the cream in a pan until just below boiling point and add parmesan. Stir until the sauce thickens, adding a couple of scrapes of nutmeg. Add the mushrooms, truffle oil and parma ham to the sauce and simmer for two minutes.
- Check the seasoning and remove from the heat. Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/Gas 4.
- To assemble, rub the gratin dish with butter and cover the base of the dish with a single layer of pasta sheets. Spoon some mushroom sauce over the pasta, trying to include an even amount of mushroom and ham – just enough to cover it. Grate a little parmesan over this and dot with butter.
- Cover with another layer of pasta (don’t worry if the pasta hangs over the edge a bit), mushroom sauce, butter and parmesan and repeat three more times.
- Bake in the oven for 30-45 minutes. The vincisgrassi is done when the top is nice and brown. Serve with a big green salad.