vince-neil’s-unused-police-academy-6-cameo-is-unearthed-and-it’s-so-80s-it-hurts

Motley Crue’s Vince Neil originally had a part in 1989’s Police Academy 6: City Under Siege. However, the cameo was later left on the cutting room floor for reasons that remain to be unclear. Neil was/is not known for his acting chops, but director Peter Bonerz saw some potential in him, especially his 1980s metal look. While the scene was cut, it has been circulating online, along with some behind-the-scenes footage, for quite a while and it’s always worth revisiting for its pure 1980s goodness.

Police Academy 6 was not the best-received of the franchise, so maybe Vince Neil dodged a bullet. At the time, he was kind of bummed that his scene was taken out, which is understandable. In the behind-the-scenes footage, director Peter Bonerz talks about getting Neil involved in the process. When asked about the Motley Crue front man’s acting abilities, the director said, “I don’t know. That’s hard to tell. He’s very, very nice looking. He’s got the hair for it. He’s wearing his own wardrobe.” While that sounds a bit dismissive, the director had some kind words to say about Neil too, which you can read below.

“And, in all honesty, he was the best of the people that I read for it. He got the part simply because he was honest. The others tried to act, and the secret of film acting is not to appear to act at all but just to sort of exist.”

The cut scene involved the singer being protected by Lieutenant Moses Hightower (Bubba Smith). At the time of the Police Academy 6 production, Vince Neil and Motely Crue were hard at work on what would become their biggest selling record, Dr. Feelgood. The album was the first one recorded by the band while they were newly sober and it went on to sell more than 6 million copies in the United States alone. Neil can be seen talking in the behind-the-scene footage about how he had no desire to leave the band and was only doing the acting for fun.

Police Academy 6 was not the only acting gig that Vince Neil took on. He can briefly be seen in Andrew “Dice” Clay’s The Adventures Of Ford Fairlane from 1990, where he is killed onstage. He plays Bobby Black, lead vocalist of a fictional rock band. In 2004, Neil played a tattoo artist in an episode of the CBS sitcom Still Standing, and he has been part of a number of reality TV shows over the years. He also appeared in a notorious Las Vegas fight video with on-again, off-again friend Nicolas Cage.

While acting never really took off for Vince Neil, being in Motely Crue worked out pretty well for him. After the success of Dr. Feelgood, he left the band for a solo career, only to return in 1997. The band has been on the road pretty much non-stop since then and have even announced new tour dates after retiring as a functional band back in 2016. The band recently celebrated the release of The Dirt, which is based on their band autobiography of the same name. You can check out the Police Academy 6 footage below, thanks to the WadeFerbmol YouTube channel.

Topics: Police Academy