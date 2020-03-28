vin-scully,-the-voice-of-dodgers-baseball,-offers-fans-some-perspective-via-youtube-message

One of the most comforting voices in the history of Southern California has a message of hope for those shut in by the coronavirus.

Vin Scully, who called Dodgers games on the radio and television for 67 seasons until 2016, brought back some memories of warm, sunny days at Dodgers Stadium, if only for a moment, with a YouTube message that recalled past adversity that he witnessed. He let fans know that this, too, shall pass.

“These are tough times, certainly I don’t have to tell you that,” Scully said. “But having lived as long as I have lived, I’ve seen this country—the greatest country on Earth—get off its knees, literally and figuratively. When they were down and out during the Depression, and when they were on their knees after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. And what happened then? They unleashed a tiger. The tiger was the whole country pulling together, and getting not only back on its feet, but saving the whole world.

“You and I, yeah, things are tough, but we’ll be up off our knees soon, and we just want to remind you about that,” he said. “And in the meantime, spend the precious time at home with your family. Pray a little bit more, like most of us will do, and above all, try to smile. Because when you smile, that makes everybody else feel better. God bless.”

“Hi everybody, and a very pleasant good afternoon to you, wherever you may be. Excuse me, that’s a form of habit, but ‘wherever you may be,’ that means most of you are home, just as I am, waiting, hopefully, for Opening Day. I trust all is well, I hope you are far away from any sickness, and I miss you.”

Scully recalled the people that he missed most now that he’s retired, from the hot dog lady to the elevator operator, And he reminded the audience to treat this moment not as a problem, but a blessed chance to reconnect.

Watch the full message above