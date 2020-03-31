vin-diesel-and-son-deliver-a-global-family-message-as-we-wait-for-fast-and-furious-9

Fast & Furious 9, otherwise known as F9 in most Nos circles, has been delayed almost an entire year. So what are all of us Fast and Furious fans supposed to do in the meantime? Rewatching the entire franchise in an afternoon is certainly a viable option in this time of social distancing and self-isolation. We also have Bloodshot new to Digital premium rental. We also have a new video message from Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel and his son, who claim that the problems facing the world at this current time aren’t just hurting us, their actually helping us. You can hear them out in the Instagram post below.

Vin Diesel and his son, who just got finished with Mandarin classes, hope to inspire and lift anyone who is currently depressed over this entire situation. Many celebrates have been jumping on the PSA bandwagon, as they are locked in their homes like the rest of us. Though some have complained that these A-List stars have it way better than most people, with their hot tubs, private tennis courts and luxurious swimming pools, while many are isolated in a drab one bedroom apartment unable to afford a can of corn or a Netflix subscription.

Vin Diesel means well in his message, but it will surely be taken many different ways. And that’s okay, a lot of people are just angry right now that their entire way of life has been upended for the foreseeable future.

As for Fast and Furious 9, the movie was originally going to open worldwide here in a couple of weeks. Universal made an early decision to delay the F9 release date by almost exactly one year, with the action thriller now set to open April 2, 2021 if all goes well. Vin Diesel most recently starred in the Valiant Comic Book adaptation Bloodshot. It had the unfortunate luck to open in theaters just as all major chains shut everything down across the States. Because of this, Bloodshot was released to Premium Rental on Digital for purchase this past week. And it has been beating the early digital release for Birds of Prey, though that DC Comics adaptation had a longer stay in theaters.

Along with the video of his son, Vin Diesel has also shared a video of his ‘little angel Pauline’, who can be singing ‘He’s Got the Whole World in his Hands.’ Which is part of director and actor Tyler Perry’s #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge, whom Vin Diesel refers to as Uncle Tyler, though as far as I can see, the two have yet to collaborate on a movie. Maybe Madea can show up in Fast and Furious 10?

Vin Diesel currently has a lot of down time on his hands. So perhaps we’ll see some more inspiring videos in the days to come. The action icon was supposed to set off on a F9 promotional tour, but that is being postponed until next year. It has been confirmed that Fast and Furious 10 is happening, and will bring this chapter of the saga to a close. It has also been confirmed that Hobbs and Shaw 2 is happening with The Rock. So the franchise will live on no matter what.

