vikrant-massey-reveals-his-birthday-plans-&-it’s-every-bit-cute!

|

Published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 14: 40 [IST]

Actor Vikrant Massey, who has turned 33 today, has no qualms about celebrating his birthday in quarantine because the actor sees it as an opportunity to be with his family. While sharing his birthday plans, Vikrant told Mumbai Mirror, “I’ll cook pav bhaji, I have bought all its ingredients, and maybe kheer as well. But probably, my mother and Sheetal will end up doing all the cooking.” Speaking of the lockdown, Vikrant said that after two years he has been at home for more than a week and he is elated to spend more time with his fiancé and mother, with whom he lives. “I have been spending my birthday on the sets for the past six-seven years. Since 2018, I have mostly been out of the city, as most of my films have been shot outdoors,” said the Lootera actor. Talking about films, Vikrant was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, which also cast Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The film narrated the real-life story of an acid-attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Though the film received a decent response from the critics, it failed to shine at the box office. However, Vikrant was not disappointed with Chhapaak’s box office numbers because deep inside the actor knew that it was not a commercial film. He said, “We always knew it wouldn’t get big numbers; it wasn’t made for that. But with the digital platform and our tie-ups, we have reached our target audience.” Vikrant Massey On Why Deepika Padukone Was Overwhelmed During Chhapaak Trailer Launch Vikrant also threw light on his Bollywood journey which proves that he is filled with gratitude with zero complaints. “I started with TV and for film producers to sign me, means I got my due even back then. I played the hero’s friend in a couple of films and directors like Zoya (Akhtar), Konkona (Sensharma) and Meghna (Gulzar) spotted me in them and gave me bigger roles. The industry has been very kind to me,” concluded the birthday boy.