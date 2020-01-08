vikram-bhatt’s-thriller-hacked,-starring-hina-khan,-to-release-on-7-february,-announces-poster

Director Vikram Bhatt’s next, a stalker thriller titled Hacked, is all set to hit the screens on 7 February, the makers announced on Wednesday. The film, to be released by Zee Studios, features Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar.

There’s nowhere to hide! You will be #Hacked on February 7, 2020. A stalker thriller that will keep you at the edge of your seat. Watch out for more, soon.@eyehinakhan @Rohaan_ @mohitmalhotra9 #SidMakkar #AmarThakkar @krishnavbhatt @ZeeStudios_ #Hacked pic.twitter.com/w44xmpnvke — Vikram Bhatt (@TheVikramBhatt) January 8, 2020

“I have put aside the horrors of the spirit world to talk about the horrors of the real world and our vulnerable lives on the Internet is one such horror. The film is about the perils of our online lives and talks about how in today’s time everything about everyone is just a click away, nothing remains exclusive or private. It just takes one Hacker with enough motivation to ruin your life,” Bhatt said in a statement.

The filmmaker said Hacked is about a single woman and an obsessed hacker.

“My association with Zee has been an old one. Way back in 1996 it was with Zee that I had my first hit film, Fareb. I am delighted to have Zee Studios as my partner for Hacked. It’s a new beginning with my old partners,” he added.

It is produced by Amar Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt.

Hacked will clash with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s comeback directorial Shikara, which chronicles the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley.

Mohit Suri’s romance thriller Malang featuring an ensemble such as Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu is also slated to release on 7 February.

