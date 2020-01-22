vikkat?-vicky-kaushal-and-katrina-kaif-trigger-off-social-media-buzz

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal at Star Screen Awards 2018Twitter

Is it game on really, for VicKat? Fans of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on social media would love to think so.

Vicky and Katrina have been spotted together at quite a few parties over the past few months, including filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday party last week.

While the buzz of a rumoured relationship has been doing the rounds of the gossip grapevine for a while now, the more cynical have dismissed it all as publicity stunt.

Fans, though, are in a matchmaking mood on social media, going by a report in timesofindia.com. When the two stars were spotted attending a bash hosted by a mutual friend. Vicky arrived dressed casually in a black hoodie and track pants, teamed with cap and sneakers. Katrina on the other hand chose to make a style statement in white, and a minimum makeup look.

The website reports that fans are loving the idea of a new ‘power jodi’ in B-Town. No sooner did pcitures of the twi stars arriving at the party start to surface, they wanted a monicker to describe the two stars together.

So, after Saifeena and Ralia, #VicKat started doing the rounds on social media.

“WOOW Vicky and Katrina!” a user posted.

Another user went to the extent of suggesting a more permanent deal for the actors. “Mr and Mrs kaushal,” wrote the user.

“What a beautiful luck for Vicky!” wrote another user.

“Unstoppable love,” a user posted.

Is it just smoke, or is there first within? We’ll keep filling you in on details as the story unfolds.