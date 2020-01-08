vikings-trailer-teases-lagertha’s-death-ahead-of-season-6-episode-6

Vikings have gone and done it again with the spoilers by confirming a major character dies in the next installment.

That’s right, the sixth episode Death and the Serpent is set to see one of the show’s heroes ‘ascend to Valhalla’ – and no one is safe.

Taking to their official social media account, bosses behind the page shared a video of Torvi, Harald Finehair, Ubbe, Bjorn, Lagertha and Hvitserk.

In the caption, they quizzed their fans over who will be the next to die, writing: ‘Predictions? Let us know below!’

And while they were reluctant to place bets, it seems Lagertha’s time could be up.

‘Lagertha… The Seer said it himself,’ one wrote while another added: ‘It’s Lagertha, we all know it.’

Others remained unsure, and said: ‘They are all very good fighters and very good actors this is a hard question.’

Katheryn Winnick who plays the fierce shieldmaiden has spoken out about her character and how she tried to keep her alive after the director, Michael Hirst, received death threats.

Talking to Rotten Tomatoes, the 42-year-old explained: ‘The fans, being so loyal, literally [sent] Michael Hirst death threats if they kill Lagertha, so in the end, we needed to come up with creative ways of still keeping her storyline alive.

‘Chronologically she’s a grandmother at this stage, with Bjorn’s children and everyone else. So it was an interesting journey as an actor to go through that final stage.’

She continued: ‘You can see in the trailers that she buries her sword, that she kind of gives up being the shieldmaiden now.

‘Especially since it defined who she is for so long, I struggled with how to be able to define her sense of strength and strong will even without the sword.

‘But you will see Lagertha is definitely a force to be reckoned with. I don’t think she regrets anything. She doesn’t give up easy, and that’s definitely evident in this season.’

As rumours of the former queen’s death have started to swirl – fans threatened to boycott the show if anything happened to the OG.

‘If Lagertha dies, we riot!!! I can’t lose my Queen,’ one wrote while another added: ‘I swear if you die I am quitting’.

Someone else said: ‘If Lagertha dies to that White Hair dude, I’ll stop watching for good! We lost Ragnar that’s more than enough for our hearts.’

If the recent teaser is anything to go off, it seems we’ll find out whether or not the fandom is all talk after the next episode drops.

Vikings season six continues Wednesday on Amazon Prime and the History Channel.





