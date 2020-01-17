vikings-stars-alexander-ludwig-and-girlfriend-kristy-dawn-dinsmore-sob-over-queen-lagertha-funeral-in-heartbreaking-video

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Thought you took Queen Lagertha’s funeral hard in Vikings, spare a thought for Alexander Ludwig and his girlfriend Kirsty Dawn Dinsmore who were inconsolable as they watched the warrior’s send-off.

Lagertha was killed by her son (as foretold by The Seer) Hvitserk, after he accidentally tripped out, confused her for a serpent and stabbed her. Not quite the death of a war hero we were expecting, but hey ho.

If that was a tough pill to swallow, no one could digest her funeral, which aired this week and was up there with the ending of Marley and Me as one of the biggest bawl-fests known to man.

Understandably, Alexander, who stars as Lagertha’s son Bjorn and has basically grown up with Katheryn Winnick as a mentor and general wonder woman, was sobbing his little Viking heart out alongside girlfriend Kirsty whop was just as devastated.

And she managed to catch their reaction on film.

‘That was so sad,’ she screamed. ‘I’m so sad; I’m weeping so hard. Holy st Lagertha.’

We feel you, guys.

Vikings will be ending after season six, so Katheryn made it agonisingly close to the finale.

The 42-year-old shared a stunning tribute to the fans who have backed Lagertha for the best part of a decade, in a perfect Instagram post.

‘To all the incredibly loyal fans who have supported me throughout the years. From the bottom of my heart,’ she write to her 3.8 million followers. ‘Thank you.

‘After 7 years of blood, sweat and tears I feel blessed and honored to have been a part of Vikings. Excited to share with you the next chapter!’

Vikings continues Wednesday on History Channel and follows a day later on Amazon Prime Video.





