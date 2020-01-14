vikings-star-reveals-extreme-lengths-katheryn-winnick-took-bts-of-gruesome-battle-sequence

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season six of Vikings.

Vikings season six has been nothing short of exciting, with Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) and Harald Finehair (Peter Franzén) going head to head for the kingship of Norway, while Prince Oleg of Novgorod (Danila Kozlovsky) is plotting to take Kattegat with his newfound frenemy, Ivar The Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen).

But it’s Lagertha’s (Katheryn Winnick) storyline that has been at the heart of the season so far, seeing the famous shieldmaiden retire to her own farm, which she was forced to defend from wild bandits.

Episode six, Death and the Serpent, saw the hero take on one last fight against White Hair (Kieran O’Reilly), who she ended up murdering before losing her own life at the hands of Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø).

And it turns out there was a vigorous training routine for both Katheryn and Kieran before they performed and epic battle sequence that left fans in tears.

Taking to Instagram one week after bowing out from the show, the White Hair star paid tribute to ‘dance partner’ after he revealed what went on behind the scenes.

‘Thank you for all the lovely comments,’ he wrote to his followers: ‘This was one of the most intense things I have ever done.’

The star continued: ‘These scenes took weeks and weeks to prepare, with countless hours of combat training from the Master, Richard Ryan and his incredible crew.

‘It certainly wasn’t easy but one aspect of this experience that humbled me greatly was the application, work ethic and talents shown by @katherynwinnick.’

The 40-year-old went onto explain how physically and mentally challenging it was, but despite the struggle could always rely on Katheryn to get him through.

He added: ‘@katherynwinnick was always standing in front of me, ready to fight, irrespective of the weather, the temperature or how exhausted we both were.

‘She is a warrior and has my ultimate respect. What a dance partner!’

The Lagertha star echoed his words when chatting with Variety shortly after the episode aired.

She said: ‘I’m still lost for words because I don’t know if I’ve really said goodbye yet. That final battle was extremely hard.

‘It was one of the hardest rehearsals for me, ever. I really wanted to make it great and it was so important to tell a story through the battle and not just make it another fight.

‘It was physically exhausting to be able to not only shoot it, but also to be able to build your stamina going for it in such an intense shoot. It took us weeks to prepare and then we rehearsed it over and over. I’m really proud of it because it was definitely gruelling.’

Vikings season six continues Wednesday on Amazon Prime and the History Channel.





