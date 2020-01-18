vikings-star-kieran-o’reilly-addresses-fan-backlash-after-white-hair’s-brutal-child-murder

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Vikings season six.

Vikings star Kieran O’Reilly has addressed the backlash he received after his character White Hair brutally stabbed Bjorn Ironside’s child to death.

Remember that? When the historical saga basically had it’s very own Red Wedding moment.

Well, it turns out the 40-year-old who played the vicious bandit received a series of messages from fans who weren’t too happy about what went down.

When chatting with Metro.co.uk, the actor addressed the two episodes seeing him take out Hali (Ryan Henson) while fatally injuring the former queen, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick).

‘I’ve received some really a lot of lovely compliments,’ he told us before adding: ‘People thought it was extremely authentic and it was a return to the great days of Vikings in some people’s minds it was one of the best battle scenes ever.’

However, not everyone felt the same, as he laughed: ‘I did also received messages where they weren’t too happy about me killing Hali, and some people did blame me for cutting almost a fatal wound on Lagertha.

‘People blame me for the whole thing really, but I think it’s okay. There was a bit of a disappointment with some people because Hali is a child – that was a strong scene.’

Explaining the thought process behind the villain’s actions, he continued: ‘White Hair, he wasn’t a desirable character in ways, but some people understood that what he stood for was the truest extent of being a Viking.

‘He did what he had to do, I suppose he was ruthless in that, but he was ruthlessly loyal as well. He was a bada, if you’re going to die you might as well die in an epic way.’

But while White Hair might have been fine with taking out toddlers, Kieran obviously didn’t feel the same way and questioned the scene when he was first handed the script.

‘When I read the script it was like, “you kill Hali and he’s Bjorn’s son” and I was like “Jesus” you know? When you’re given that it’s a huge honour as well,’ he beamed.

‘White Hair was the bad guy and in the same vein when I read the script I was going to kill Hali and cut Gunnhild and fight Lagertha, like women and children, which I suppose would provoke the audience and maybe that’s what they wanted.’

But it seems he had other things on his mind during the shoot, as he had a horse to contend with.

‘When I was filming the scene with Hali I was trying to divide my concentration between trying to stay alive on a horse and execute the scene as best as I could,’ he joked: ‘It was only afterwards really that I processed it.’

The star added: ‘When you’re doing it you’re being as true to the character as you can, so that’s normal in the character’s mind, so afterwards it does resonate what’s happened.’

Vikings season six continues Wednesday on the History Channel and Amazon Prime.





