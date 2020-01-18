vikings-star-katheryn-winnick-prepares-for-directorial-debut-after-queen-lagertha-tragedy

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Vikings season six.

Vikings’ Katheryn Winnick is getting fans hyped about her directorial debut following Lagertha’s death.

The 42-year-old who played the former queen in the historical saga left the series after the infamous shieldmaiden was put to rest.

However, it seems the showrunner Michael Hirst couldn’t get rid of the star that easy, as she is set to make her return in next week’s installment.

But this time, she will be behind the lens.

That’s right, the actress has left her stamp all over the episode Valhalla Can Wait, where it looks as though she’ll be getting her revenge on Marco Ilsø, who plays Hvitserk.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a series of snaps from her time as director, where she noted just a few of the challenges she faced.

‘Behind the scenes of next week’s directorial debut. Today’s challenge… How do we hide Into the Badlands set? It’s right behind ours,’ she wrote to her 3.8million followers.

Another snap showed the star holding onto a clapperboard in front of Ragga Ragnars who was all done up as Gunnhild.

‘Directing the new Queen, Gunnhild played by Iceland’s one and only @raggaragnars,’ Katheryn said: ‘Strength and beauty.. she’s a force!’

And it seems the love was mutual, as Ragga also shared the same snap with a similar sentiment.

‘Directed by a powerhouse of a woman,’ the actress shared: ‘Strong, dedicated and knows what she wants! I am lucky to call this absolute babe my friend too! @katherynwinnick what an honor! Can’t wait to see next episode!’

Fans were quick to comment on the posts where they wished Katheryn all the best while finding comfort in the fact she was still on set.

‘You’ll never be gone from Vikings,’ one insisted while another said: ‘Nice that you’re still around.’

Someone else added: ‘Amazing portrait you gave Lagertha over the years! Good luck directing now and last episode was heartbreakingly good.’

Vikings season six returns to the History Channel and Amazon Prime on Wednesday.





