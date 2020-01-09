vikings-star-insists-it’s-not-‘goodbye’-just-yet-as-they’re-savagely-killed-off-in-heartbreaking-episode

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Vikings season six, episode six, Death and the Serpent.

Vikings fans were left shocked after the main hero of the show was savagely killed off.

After Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) avenged Hali’s (Ryan Henson) death by taking out White Hair (Kieran O’Reilly) in an emotional fight, the iconic shieldmaiden made her way on horseback to Kattegat where she hoped to deliver the news.

However, before getting to the stand-in king, Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith), and his wife Torvi (Georgia Hirst), the fierce warrior was stabbed to death by Ragnar Lothbrok’s (Travis Fimmel) son, Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø).

But despite the former queen finally meeting her end, actress Katheryn has insisted it’s not over just yet.

When chatting with ET Canada, the 42-year-old teased her return to the History Channel hit – however, this time she will be off-camera.

‘I have a very strong and close relationship with Michael Hirst,’ she explained: ‘It was always a conversation together of when we’re going to let go of Lagertha, and I originally didn’t think I was going to stay on for as many years as I did.’

The star continued: ‘I’ve been lucky enough and blessed enough to have such loyal fans that they didn’t want to let me go or let Lagertha go, but after six seasons, I felt that it was the right time.

‘I told Michael, as long he’d give me a really epic death, something that people won’t forget, I would be happy to be able to say goodbye to her.’

Katheryn added: ‘As hard as it was, and also it was important that we say goodbye to Lagertha in the right way and proper way, and I feel that Michael has done that with her death and her funeral and also getting a chance to get behind the camera and direct for the first time.

‘That was my way of really saying goodbye as well.’

This isn’t the first time Katheryn has spoken about her directorial debut, which will happen in episode eight of the sixth and final season.

When talking with Rotten Tomatoes, she teased she gets her own back on Marco – after he took her character’s life.

‘I wanted character-driven material that I can push the actors, my fellow costars, to new levels that the audience hasn’t seen them do before,’ she said.

‘And I’m happy to say that I definitely put Alexander Ludwig through the ringer. And even Marco and Jordan — Hvitserk and Ubbe.’

The star smirked: ‘The third thing is just coming from a martial art background and doing my own stunts and being passionate about the fight choreography, I asked him for a big fight, a big epic battle, and you will see that as well.’

Vikings continues Wednesday on Amazon Prime and the History Channel.





