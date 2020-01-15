vikings-star-georgia-hirst-worried-she’d-be-unemployable-after-speaking-out-on-cancer-scare

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Vikings star Georgia Hirst was left worried she’d be unemployable if she spoke out about her cancer scare.

The Torvi actress recently appeared on Sky News where she urged her female fans to get smear tests after she was diagnosed with precancerous cells at the age of 22.

Now, aged 25, Georgia has spoken out about her experience, despite being afraid it could affect her work.

Opening up about how she wants to use her platform for the good, she confessed: ‘It was a double edge sword, I really wanted to use my platform to remind girls how important it was to look after yourself in that way.

‘However, I was also scared having so many followers and people watching me and I have never been that personal publically like this before.

‘But I think that’s the whole point why should I feel like, “oh am I going to get a job again if anyone sees this?” that’s why I’m doing this.

‘There’s nothing wrong with being open about these parts of your life, if any girl can watch this and say I’ve been putting off my smear for too long, and they go and get it done, that’s all I can hope for.’

Georgia is set to appear in an upcoming episode of Mika Simmons’ podcast, The Happy Vagina.

Talking about the project, she said: ‘I don’t think I would have spoken about it if it wasn’t for The Happy Vagina, I probably wouldn’t have done an Instagram post saying, “this has just happened to me.”

‘It’s terrifying but I’m glad I did it, and it holds me accountable now. I told all my girlfriends to get their smears, some of them were in the same position as me some weren’t, so I definitely scared them all into looking after themselves as well.

‘It was scary but liberating being part of the podcast was really important, it champions our really wonderful bodies.’

Once again, urging people to get checked out by their GP, she added: ‘There’s no saying who is going to be the unlucky one, but I’d say listen to your body and if you have any unusual symptoms you’re never too young to get a smear.

‘If I had been 25, my story would have been a really different one.’

Since appearing on Sky News, Gee has posted all about her experience on social media, and has been flooded with support by her fans.

Catch Georgia in Vikings, where season six will continue Wednesday on Amazon Prime and the History Channel.





