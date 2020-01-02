Vikings star Alicia Agneson makes grand return despite being killed off – and Ivar is shook

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Vikings star Alicia Agneson has finally made her return to the show, however this time she’s back as Prince Oleg’s wife.

The star was originally cast as Freydis, who seduced Ivar The Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen) in season five, where she pretended to be pregnant with his child.

However, when the war broke out between the king and his brothers, the new mum turned her back on her husband and helped Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) take the throne.

Ivar caught wind of her plan and ended up savagely murdering his love by strangling her to death.

But that didn’t mean we’d seen the last of the actress, who has now returned to the historical saga, just this time around she is Prince Oleg’s (Danila Kozlovsky) bride.

That’s right, the 23-year-old is now the new character, Princess Katya, and has sent chills down Ivar’s spine.

Walking into his chambers, the Oleg announces his bride to his guests: ‘I want to introduce you to my intended bride, this is Princess Katya.’

Ivar turns his head to see the newcomer and looks pretty perplexed – as though he’d just seen a ghost enter the room.

‘My dear Katya, may I introduce you to my cousin lord, Prince Igor,’ Oleg says as Igor (Oran Glynn O’Donovan) gets up to meet her.

‘And this is the Viking king I told you about,’ he continues: ‘This is Ivar, the famous Ivar The Boneless.’

Lost for words, the Son of Ragnar manages to splutter up: ‘Princess.’

Not much is known about the new (or should we say old) face of the History Channel hit, however, Alicia did tease what’s to come in a recent Instagram Q&A.

Here she smirked: ‘I can’t really tell, but you will be seeing her pretty much throughout the whole of season six.’

Sounds as though we’ll be seeing a lot more of her in the upcoming episodes, and we cannot wait.

Vikings season six continues Wednesday on the History Channel and Amazon Prime.





