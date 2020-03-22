‘vikings’-season-6b:-fans-predict-what-could-happen-in-the-final-episodes

Fans of the hit series Vikings can’t wait for the show to return with the final episodes. What could happen to everyone’s favorite characters? Read on to learn about what fans are predicting could happen in season 6B of Vikings.

There’s a teaser trailer for season 6B

There is already a trailer for the next episode of season 6B

of Vikings. Fans on Reddit are going crazy trying to predict what’s

coming based on

the trailer that isn’t even a minute long.

The trailer starts with Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø) saying before

battle, “I told you Ivar, you can’t kill him.” Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen)

responds by saying, “That’s impossible.” They both look off towards something

with a look of disbelief.

Next we see Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) looking off on a

hilltop. “It’s a new world,” he says. Then we see him fighting and he says, “Have

you lost your mind?”

There’s even a quick shot of King Alfred (Ferdia

Walsh-Peelo) looking fierce as he says, “We shall never surrender.”

Even Gunnhild (Ragga Ragnars) makes an appearance, although

it’s very brief. It’s a sideways shot of her face and she says, “The golden age

of the Vikings is over.”

Ubbe and Torvi (Georgia Hirst) apparently make it to the

Golden Land. We see them surrounded by what looks like Native Americans.

Fans react and predict what’s to come in season 6B of ‘Vikings’

Fans of Vikings have a lot of predictions when it comes

to the final season. After watching the trailer, it looks like viewers already

have their ideas about how things are going to play out for their favorite characters.

“The final part seems to be focusing more heavily on

Iceland/Ubbe and England/conflict between Alfred and Ivar,” a Reddit

user wrote.

One fan thinks people are about to start respecting King

Alfred of Wessex. “The Vikings about to learn why Alfred is called Alfred the

Great,” another fan said.

Someone else thinks there will be conflict for Ubbe in Iceland.

“Something is definitely brewing in Iceland– at 0: 09 it looks like Ubbe is

fighting with Kjetill’s son,” the Reddit user said.

Could Bjorn Ironside still be alive?

A lot of fans have thoughts about whether or not Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) is really dead or not. In episode 10, he is stabbed by what appears to be Ivar. He lays there on the beach and looks like he may have died.

“It certainly sounds like Bjorn somehow survived being

impaled through the chest/stomach based on Ivar’s, ‘it’s impossible’ and

Hvitserk saying, ‘I told you Ivar, you can’t kill him,’” another user said.

It also looks like Ubbe will make it to America after all. There’s

a scene of him and some other Vikings being surrounded in what could be

America. “America confirmed,” a Reddit user predicted.

As we get closer to the premiere of season 6B, there will be

more fan predictions to come. Viewers are ready for more episodes of their

favorite show.