vikings-season-6-shocks-with-major-character-death-and-it’s-too-much

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Vikings season six, read at your own peril.

No one is safe in this season of Vikings, especially after Bjorn’s son Hali was brutally stabbed to death in episode four.

But Hali feels like a distant memory now, and that’s not because of all the partying and food comas over Christmas.

No, Lagertha has been savagely killed off at the hands of Ragnar’s son, Hvitserk – just as The Seer predicted in previous seasons.

We didn’t expect to lose the OG character so soon into the series, but she went out a hero and died in the name of Ragnar (Travis Fimmel) – which is all we could ask for as fans of the History Channel hit.

The retired queen’s farm was raided by the bandits again, but this time around she had made sure her people were more than prepared.

After killing off most of the men, Lags then chased White Hair into an opening for an epic showdown.

‘If I have to die for what Ragnar and I believed in then it is worth it,’ she hissed as she took on the warrior for one last fight.

We were unsure if she would make it, and had our hearts in our mouth as we watched the original character fight and kill her enemy until she could not fight any longer.

Gunnhild was impressed, as she sat back and watched the action from the sidelines.

Championing Lagertha after the battle, she said: ‘I am a shieldmaiden, I know how to fight, I have fought for my life so many times, but I have never seen anything like what I just did.

‘I worship you Lagertha. May the gods keep you alive for all of our sakes.’

But she spoke too soon as the injured hero attempted to make her way to Kattegat to deliver the news of Hali’s death.

When arriving in her former hometown, she slithered off the back of her horse and started to crawl towards the Great Hall in the hope of finding a reprieve.

However, Hvitserk was unsupervised at the time, and had managed to snaffle a handful of mushrooms before her hallucinated his brother, Ivar.

After being told by his late girlfriend Thora in a vision to murder the fallen king, Hvitserk set off on his quest in the dead of night.

And while high on drugs he accidentally mistook Lagertha for Ivar and plunged his sword into her chest countless times.

However, as he started to come down from his high, the Son of Ragnar realised he was holding Lagertha in his hands and had murdered the king’s mother.

‘Tonight I will sit with Ragnar in the halls of the Gods,’ she murmured before using her last breath to say: ‘I lived a full life, I am not afraid.’

Hvitserk ran off into the distance, but we can only see bad things happening from here on out – especially when Ubbe hears of Lagertha’s death.

Vikings season six continues Wednesday on Amazon Prime and the History Channel.





