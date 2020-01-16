vikings-season-6-episode-7:-questions-we-have-as-lagertha-tragedy-sparks-another-horrific-death

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season six of Vikings.

Just when Vikings fans thought they had mourned the loss of Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), director Michael Hirst goes and throws a momentous funeral for the hero that had us ugly crying.

The famous warrior was stabbed to death by Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø), in Death and the Serpent, before being left to bleed out in the snow.

And while her body was being buried at sea, one of her shieldmaidens was forced to sacrifice herself in order to serve the former queen in Valhalla.

As horrific as the scenes were, viewers were introduced to the Valkyrie for the first time, and she is amazing.

But before we get into that here’s all the questions we have after The Ice Maiden.

Will Hvitserk come clean?

White Hair (Kieran O’Reilly) might have injured Lagertha, but it was Hvitserk who ended up casting the final blow that sent her to Valhalla.

And it seems he’s aware of the repercussions, as the son of Ragnar appeared to flee Kattegat following the murder.

But will Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) find him? And what will happen if he returns to the Nordic village?

Trailers of the show have dropped significant hints that he’ll be burned at the stake, with a number of fan theories speculating over whether or not he’ll be saved.

One thing is for sure, if the warrior comes clean about what happened, he’ll be fighting against his brother Bjorn for the rest of his days.

Ivar The Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen), however, might be more forgiving.

How will Bjorn react?

Bjorn has come home to an absolute mess, after losing the kingship of Norway to Harald Finehair (Peter Franzén).

And now he has been met with the news of his son Hali’s (Ryan Henson) death as well as his mother Lagertha’s.

If he finds out about Hvitserk’s little secret, he could end up taking out his pain on his younger sibling, which wouldn’t come as a surprise to fans.

Or he could go off the radar for some alone time to process everything that’s happened – while killing bears and trudging over ice and snow.

Either way, there’s going to be one heck of a fallout following his mother’s death, and we’re afraid of what might happen.

Will Torvi become the next female lead?

Torvi (Georgia Hirst) has always been ther on the sidelines supporting Lagertha throughout her epis saga.

However, now the most famous shieldmaiden of all time has died, we’re wondering who will take her place.

Part of us believes it will be Gunnhild (Ragga Ragnars), after all, she is carrying Bjorn Ironside’s child.

However, it seems Torvi is coming through and starting to hold her own – especially after singing at Lagertha’s funeral, and offering to sacrifice both herself and her unborn child to serve her friend in the afterlife.

The expecting mum is hoping to join her husband Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) on a voyage to Iceland, where they hope to be reunited with Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård).

And we’re hoping this brings great things for her.

Who is the Angel of Death and will she return?

Lagertha’s death brought on another horrific murder, seeing Gyda (who had been named after Lagertha and Ragnar’s late daughter) sacrifice herself to be by the former queen’s side in Valhalla.

She was chosen by the Gods when a raven landed on her shoulder, and was prepared for death in a pretty gruesome way, seeing her basically raped before choosing whether she wanted to be hanged or stabbed to death by the Angel of Death, who also goes by the name Valkyrie and Chooser of the Slain.

In Norse mythology, the supernatural being is described as a maiden who is sent by the God Odin to choose the warriors worthy of a place in Valhalla.

They are the choosers of the slain, meaning they don’t only decide who makes it into Valhalla, but they also pick which warriors die in battle.

In the poem Darraðarljóð, they’re given a gruesome description that sees a group of Valkyrie sat around a loom using men’s severed heads as weights and their intestines as thread.

But as horrific as that sound, other accounts make them appear less brutal and say they guard the lives and ships of their loved ones while soaring through the air and sea.

Whether or not she will return is unknown, but she can only bring bad news, so we hope we don’t see her any time soon.

Vikings season six continues Wednesday on Amazon Prime and the History Channel.





