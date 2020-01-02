vikings-season-6-episode-6-teaser-hints-death-for-katheryn-winnick’s-lagertha-as-white-blood-seeks-revenge

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Lagertha could be dead by the end of Vikings episode six if the latest teaser is anything to go by.

A brand new trailer for the upcoming installment spells danger for the infamous shieldmaiden – played by Katheryn Winnick – as White Hair (Kieran O’Reilly) looks set to draw blood.

In chilling scenes, the leader of Ivar’s bodyguards yells: ‘Your son banished me, took away everything I had. My family, my pride, my identity.

‘He just thought I’d crawl away to the forest and die like some animal, but that is not my way. I fought for Ivar, but in other circumstances, I would have fought for Bjorn, or for you.’

Raising his voice, White Hair continued his threats: ‘I can kill you Lagertha, the most famous shieldmaiden in all the world. And I will!’

Fans have been hard at work sharing their theories about Lagertha’s fate in next week’s episode, titled Death and the Serpent, and have been busy sharing them online.

‘So Lagertha is going to be killed by White Hair and this because of Bjorn’s fault as a king?’ asked one.

Meanwhile, another added: ‘She will die but not by him.’

What will happen to Lagertha in the final season of Vikings currently remains under wraps, but the hero’s death has been somewhat of a long time coming for fans of the History show.

Metro.co.uk previously revealed photos of what appeared to show Lagertha’s funeral, with her corpse being sent out to sea on a blazing ship.

Could the queen’s death actually be on the horizon?

Speaking about her final scenes to ET Canada last July, Katheryn teased that there will be at least one more battle before she signs off.

‘It’s going to be adventurous, it’s going to be amazing,’ she said.

‘I’ll tell you one thing though, she is definitely not done fighting yet. There is still one big battle left to come.’

Vikings airs on The History Channel on Wednesdays at on Amazon Prime Video on Thursdays.





