vikings-season-6-episode-6:-questions-we-have-after-major-character-death

Warning: All of the spoilers for Vikings season six below – read at your own risk.

Vikings season six has seen the end of Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) and we are completely shaken.

After showing off her shieldmaiden skills by taking out White Hair (Kieran O’Reilly) and avenging Hali’s (Ryan Henson) death, the much-loved warrior was killed at the hands of Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø).

We didn’t expect to lose the OG character so soon into the series, but she went out a hero and died in the name of Ragnar (Travis Fimmel) – which is all we could ask for as fans of the History Channel hit.

And while we are still dabbing away the tears, it feels like all hell will break loose next week, after the Son of Ragnar murdered the former queen, and Harald (Peter Franzén) was crowned King of Norway.

Not to mention Prince Oleg’s (Danila Kozlovsky) wedding, where he consummated the marriage in front of Ivar The Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen).

There’s a lot to unpack, and we have been left with all the questions.

Who will find Lagertha?

Okay, so this episode was a lot, and we don’t think we’ll ever get over Lagertha’s death.

The ex-queen’s farm was raided by the bandits again, but this time around she had made sure her people were more than prepared.

After killing off most of the men, Lags then chased White Hair into an opening for an epic showdown.

‘If I have to die for what Ragnar and I believed in then it is worth it,’ she hissed as she took on the warrior for one last fight.

We were unsure if she would make it, and had our hearts in our mouth as we watched the original character fight and kill her enemy until she could not fight any longer.

And just when we thought things were looking up, she then took herself off to Kattegat where she fell from her horse in an attempt to make her way to the Great Hall.

But Hvitserk was currently unsupervised and was having a number of visions after swallowing a handful of mushrooms.

Stumbling out of his shack, he started to hallucinate a snake, which eventually turned into Ivar and ran over to him where he plunged his knife into his brother’s chest.

However, as his drugs started to wear off, the Son of Ragnar realised he was holding Lagertha in his hands and had murdered the king’s mother.

‘Tonight I will sit with Ragnar in the halls of the Gods,’ she murmured before using her last breath to say: ‘I lived a full life, I am not afraid.’

Hvitserk then left her body and ran off into the night, so we wonder who will be the first to discover the fallen queen.

What will happen to Hvitserk?

Things do not look good for Hvitserk at all after he ended up accidentally murdering Lagertha.

Leaving her body outside of the Great Hall, the brother ended up fleeing the scene in a panic after he started to come down from his drugs.

But as there was a party happening, we can only imagine he will be the first and almost only suspect accused of killing the former queen.

So what will this mean for him? And will he be punished despite his obvious struggle with PTSD and substance abuse?

Trailers have shown Hvitserk looked pretty worse for wear as his brother Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) has some rather stern words with him.

In another clip, he was seen tied up to a stake out at sea while flames engulfed his body.

We know Katheryn Winnick will be making her directorial debut on episode eight, so will she get her own back and take down Hvitserk from behind the camera?

Ubbe has already banished him, so we would not be surprised he ends up killing his own brother.

What does Prince Oleg have on Ivar?

Prince Oleg and Ivar The Boneless started off as the bromance we never knew the historical saga needed.

However, their friendship has taken a turn for the worse and we don’t think Ivar is too keen on his new buddy.

Especially now the host has married a girl that looks exactly like his late wife, Freydis (Alicia Agneson).

Surprising Ivar once more, Oleg quizzed his guest: ‘You had a child with your wife no?’

The fallen king snapped: ‘How did you know that?’ to which, Oleg smirked: ‘I know many great things about you. Ivar The Boneless, am I not a profit?’

We’re starting to believe that there is more to the newcomer, Princess Katya, than meets the eye.

Teasing Ivar some more, Oleg then makes him undress his new bride before the two consummate their marriage in front of him.

‘I don’t want to stay,’ Ivar protested, but Oleg told him: ‘You have to stay, you have to watch, it’s good for you.’

Where the Rus ruler is getting his information from, we have no idea, but he definitely has inside knowledge on Ivar – and we need to know more!

Will Bjorn go to war with Harald?

Just as we thought these two were finally getting along, Bjorn Ironside and Harald *ahemKing Harald Finehair are now somewhat at war with one another.

The pair went head to head with the hope to be crowned the King of all Norway, and while Bjorn thought he had it in the bag, it was actually Harald who took the throne.

And while Harald was celebrating his new title, Kjetil Flatnose (Adam Copeland) went snooping for answers and found out the new king’s plan to take down Bjorn.

The settler ran to find his ruler, and told the Kattegat king of Harald’s plans.

And after a short fight with the Norwegian army, they were both then rescued by a man named Erik (Vladimir Kulich), who flung them on his boat and sailed them off to safety.

‘I am in your debt, for what it is worth I offer you my protection,’ Bjorn told the newcomer.

But has this started a war between the old friends, or will Harald form an alliance with Bjorn once again to defeat Ivar and the Rus?

We guess we’ll find out soon as the next installment of Vikings season six returns to the History Channel and Amazon Prime on Wednesday.





