vikings’-katheryn-winnick-explains-how-knowing-alexander-ludwig’s-backstory-helped-her-direct

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Vikings season six.

Vikings star Katheryn Winnick has opened up about her directorial debut, which saw the aftermath of her character, Lagertha’s, death.

And after being presented with the challenge of putting together an hour-long episode, the actress confessed that she turned to her co-star Alexander Ludwig’s backstory for help.

When speaking to Variety, the 42-year-old revealed her secrets at perfecting Bjorn’s downfall.

She told the publication: ‘There were many different things that I wanted to accomplish and the most important thing was really the performance.

‘It was Bjorn’s episode and really the start of his downfall, especially because he can’t cope that he’s not the king he thought he could be.’

She added: ‘And knowing Alex Ludwig for so long and not only playing his mum, but also being a dear friend, I can really sink my teeth into his character and I feel like we have this internal dialogue where I know his personality but I also know his backstory as a person.

‘That’s only helpful. It only added to be able to bring your personal life onto the screen. I love that part of it.’

The actress returned to the series for one last time in the eighth installment, Valhalla Can Wait, seeing her get behind the camera.

After Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø) stabbed the former queen to death, it seems Katheryn got her own back by outing him as the shieldmaiden’s murderer.

Hvitserk finally came clean about taking Lagertha’s life, and despite mistaking her for Ivar The Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen), Bjorn showed no mercy and exiled his brother from Kattegat – after trying to burn him at the stake.

But while Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) is convinced his brother won’t make it through the winter, we’re pretty sure that’s not the last we’ll see of Hvitserk.

As we know, the late White Hair’s (Kieran O’Reilly) bandits are still on the run as well as other men of the forest, who Hvitserk might seek comfort in.

If we look at the real-life Hvitserk, some historians believe he is actually Halfdan Ragnarsson, a warrior who ended up becoming one of the leaders of the Great Heathen Army.

So it seems the character might have a lot more to give – if he survives the winter chill, that is.

Vikings season six continues Wednesday on Amazon Prime and the History Channel.





