vikings-fans-threaten-to-boycott-show-if-lagertha-dies-as-katheryn-winnick-teases-another-battle

Katheryn Winnick has gone and got the Vikings fandom terrified that her character Lagertha will soon meet her end.

The Shieldmaiden’s death has been teased for some time now, and after her initial fight with White Hair (Kieran O’Reilly), it feels as though we’re edging closer to saying our goodbyes to the star.

And it seems the 42-year-old is doing nothing to quash rumours of her demise, as she took to Twitter with a picture from the next installment of the History Channel hit.

In the snap, the former queen can be seen back in her armor taking on the banished bandit.

But will she survive? Or will she fall to her death at the hands of the exiled warrior White Hair?

In the caption, the star wrote: ‘Who is ready for tomorrow? ‘ she then followed this up with a worried face and shocked emoji.

Fans were quick to comment and answered her question – with it turning out they are definitely not ready.

‘If Lagertha dies, we riot!!! I can’t lose my Queen,’ one wrote while another added: ‘I swear if you die I am quitting’.

Someone else said: ‘If Lagertha dies to that White Hair dude, I’ll stop watching for good! We lost Ragnar that’s more than enough for our hearts.’

Others appeared to be in agreement: ‘If you die, I’m out,’ one continued as another fan commented: ‘If you die next episode I am quitting the show.’

Episode five saw Lagertha warn of war when Gunnhild (Ragga Ragnars) arrived at the hero’s farm.

‘Hali is dead, it is my fault I did not protect him,’ she choked up before expressing: ‘They will attack again soon, they did not manage to take out grain.’

Talking about her old self, she then stated: ‘Perhaps that Lagertha is already dead I buried her myself then I had to dig her up again. ‘But she is not the same, she can never be the same.’

Whether or not it will be White Hair who takes her life is still under wraps, however, Katheryn previously teased to ET Online: ‘There is still one big battle left to come.’

Vikings season six returns to the History Channel and Amazon Prime on Wednesday.





