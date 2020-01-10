vikings-creator-teases-‘utterly-brilliant’-funeral-in-wake-of-huge-character-death

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Vikings season six episode six, Death and the Serpent.

As Vikings fans are currently mopping up their tears after losing one of the show’s heroes, it seems the creator Michael Hirst already has his eyes set on the next installment.

And it sounds as though there won’t be a dry eye in sight, as the 67-year-old teased an ‘utterly brilliant’ funeral is on its way.

Death and the Serpent saw the iconic shieldmaiden, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) die at the hands of Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø) after taking down White Hair (Kieran O’Reilly) in her final battle.

And Hirst has plans to get everyone sobbing again, as he spoke about the aftermath of her death when talking to ET Canada.

‘I knew she was going to die at the hands of one of the Sons of Ragnar because that’s what The Seer says, it had to happen,’ he explained to the publication.

‘It was very difficult for me to write that stuff and to know that I was writing her death.’

Hinting at what’s to come, he continued: ‘It’s such a beautiful end, a rather gruesome ending, but the music transforms it and the funeral is utterly brilliant.’

Katheryn Winnick, who has thrown herself at the much-loved role for more than seven years, shared her views on Lagertha’s final scenes.

‘I don’t think I can talk about the way Lagertha goes, and her funeral,’ she choked up: ‘It’s a true honour to see what has been written for Lagertha’s farewell.’

And it seems the actress still has all the feels about walking away from the show as she recently spoke to Variety about her exit.

The 42-year-old said: ‘I’m still lost for words because I don’t know if I’ve really said goodbye yet. That final battle was extremely hard.

‘It was one of the hardest rehearsals for me, ever. I really wanted to make it great and it was so important to tell a story through the battle and not just make it another fight.

‘It was physically exhausting to be able to not only shoot it but also to be able to build your stamina going for it in such an intense shoot. It took us weeks to prepare and then we rehearsed it over and over. I’m really proud of it because it was definitely gruelling.’

Vikings continues Wednesday on Amazon Prime and the History Channel.





