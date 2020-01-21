vikings’-alexander-ludwig-admits-seeking-help-for-alcohol-addiction-was-‘huge-risk’-but-wouldn’t-be-bjorn-without-it

Vikings star Alexander Ludwig has opened up on his alcohol addiction, where he confessed seeking help was a ‘huge risk’.

Just last year, the 27-year-old candidly spoke about his substance abuse when taking part in the Bite The Bullet campaign.

In a powerful video, he explained how he was downing shots at just 14-years-old with wild night becoming a trend for him over the next decade.

However, he is now back on track and has since confessed that he wouldn’t have been cast as Bjorn if he hadn’t asked for help.

When chatting to Variety, the actor said: ‘I’ve learned that taking risks is what has got me where I am today, I will always continue to do that I have nothing to hide.

‘I am proud of the decision I made to seek help when I was younger because I needed to. At the time it was a huge risk for me both professionally and financially, but I never would be here sitting with you and talking to you now if I hadn’t have done that.’

Alexander continued: ‘Not only was it the greatest gift personally, but from that not only have I become a better actor, brother, and son, I wanted to be open about it because there’s no reason to hide it.

‘We live in a world now where it’s like, “yeah we’ve all got our stuff, we’re all human beings.”‘

He has previously spoken about his battles and literally bit the bullet with hope to inspire others to talk about their addictions.

‘The reason I’m doing this and the reason I think it’s so important to do is because I know there is somebody right now looking at this video who needs to hear what I am saying,’ he stated.

‘It started going out with everybody and at the end it was just me alone, waking up in a room, not knowing where I am, waking up in a ditch, getting into fights, being arrested.

‘I mean…it’s just, I went down such a dark path that sitting here I can’t even believe that was my story.’

Alongside his video, Alexander wrote: ‘My hope is by sharing my Experience with substance abuse and all that comes with it that this video can help someone who needs it.

‘If you’re struggling with substance abuse or any form or addiction, anxiety, or depression know you are not alone. I’ve been there through the st and I’m telling you it gets brighter on the other side but you must find the courage to ask for help.’

If you’ve been affected by anything in Alexander’s video you can ‘bite the bullet’ at drinkaware.co.uk.

Vikings season six continues Wednesday on the History Channel and Amazon Prime.

