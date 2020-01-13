vijay’s-success-mocked-in-dhanush’s-presence-at-asuran-event,-actor-distances-himself-from-controversial-comments

Russia’s Avangard : The arms race take a new direction













Actor Pawan, who played the role named Venkatesan, Vaddakuran’s younger brother in Asuran, has created a big controversy at the 100-day celebration function of the film in Chennai. At the event, he mocked Vijay’s Kuruvi, while praising the Dhanush-starrer.

A picture from Dhanush’s Asuran success meet.PR Handout

Pawan’s Dig at Vijay’s Kuruvi

Speaking at the event, Pawan said that 100-days celebration is rarity these days. “Completing 100 days is a rare occurrence nowadays. Before Asuran, I think it was Vijay’s Kuruvi that celebrated 150-day mark. We don’t know how true that claim is,” he said, while guests on stage suppressed their laughter.

His comments in the presence of Dhanush, Vetrimaaran, Dhananjayan Govind and others did not go well with the fans of Vijay, who have come down heavily on Pawan and Asuran team. One section of audience is upset with the Kolaveri DI hitmaker as they feel that he apparently laughed over those comments. Check Out the Video Where Pawan Makes Those Comments

Dhanush’s Reaction

Sensing that Pawan’s comments could create an unnecessary controversy, Dhanush said,”It is a mile-stone function. I am feeling happy about it. When such events occur, only what we speak will be in our control,” Dhanush said, indicating that his doesn’t endorse Pawan’s comments.

“So, take only what you feel is right and leave what isn’t right, according to you,” Dhanush added. Dhanush’s Clarification Video

Coming to Kuruvi, it was Dharani-directorial movie produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin. The film had met with mixed reviews and often gets credited for its 150-day run for the producer’s strong political links as he is the grandson of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Coming back to Asuran, it turned out to be a sleeper-hit in 2019. Vetrimaaran’s brilliant direction and Dhanush’s fantastic helped the film to become a successful venture.