vijay’s-master-creator-to-direct-rajinikanth’s-next:-guess-who-is-producing-the-film!

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is busy with his next move Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is in huge demand. Thanks to the success of his two films, Maanagaram and Kaithi, the young filmmaker seems to be flooded with offers. The best part of the story is that A-list actors too have shown interest to work with him.

Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj.PR Handout

Who’ll fund Rajinikanth’s next?

If the latest rumours are to be believed, Lokesh Kanagaraj will direct none other than Rajinikanth in his next film, which is being referred to as Thalaivar 169. The most interesting part of the story is that the Tamil superstar’s friend of four decades is funding the project. Well, if you are still clueless, then it is none other than Kamal Haasan.

Rajini, Not the First Choice

A source has told DTNext about the latest development stating that Lokesh Kanagaraj’s first choice to play the lead was Kamal Haasan and not Rajinikanth, but the Ulaganayagan felt the script suits the superstar more than him.

“The story was initially pitched to Kamal Haasan by Lokesh. However, Kamal felt that Rajini would suit the script better than him and asked Lokesh to narrate it to him. Rajini, too, was impressed with the story and agreed to be a part of it and Kamal Haasan said that he would like to produce it. We will know later if he will also play a cameo in the film,” DTNext quotes the source as saying.

Kamal Hassan (Left) and Rajinikanth (right)Twitter

At this stage, Rajinikanth is busy with his next movie, directed by Siruthai Siva. The film is scheduled for release for Diwali. Whereas Lokesh Kanagaraj is busy with the shooting of Master. The Vijay-starrer is likely to be released in April.

Lokesh Kanagraj and Rajinikanth’s film will reportedly take off in the second half of 2020 and a formal announcement on the project will be made in June.