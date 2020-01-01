vijay-deverakonda-sets-his-eyes-on-kgf-3,-wants-to-steal-prashanth-neel-from-yash

IBT picks best phones of 2019













Rocking Star Yash’s KGF: Chapter 1 is one of the biggest movies to create buzz not just in Sandalwood, but every nook and corner of the country. In fact, it has given a new identity to the Kannada film industry as it turned out to be the pride of the Kannadigas.

Yash-Prashanth Neel Came to National Limelight

It brought Yash and the film’s director Prashanth Neel to the national limelight. Now, the second part in the KGF franchise is eagerly awaited for the release by the audience and cinephiles across the country.

Since the movie has become such a big hit, people are now showing interest to work with the KGF creator Prashanth Neel. The director, who is now rumoured to be in talks with the big names of Tollywood like Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu, is being wanted by none other than Vijay Deverakonda.

‘I want to Steal Neel from Yash’

When asked what is the one thing he wants to steal from Yash at an awards event recently, Vijay Deverakonda said, “Prashanth Neel. The director of KGF. I want to steal him.” On a lighter note, the Telugu actor stated that he was planning to join hands with the filmmaker for KGF 3.

It is noted that the makers of KGF franchise had earlier announced that it is a two-part film and the third instalment is far from reality.

Vijay Deverakonda and Yash are friends and have respect and admiration for each other. It was evident after the Kannada superstar took part in a promotional musical event of the Telugu actor’s previous movie Dear Comrade held in Bengaluru in 2019.

Coming to the awards ceremony, Vijay Deverakonda won the Best Actor Award in Tollywood and it was presented by Rocking Star Yash. At the event held in Chennai, the Tollywood youth sensation also claimed that he wants to work with Dhanush, Suriya and Karthi in Kollywood.

