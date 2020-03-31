vijay-deverakonda-refrains-from-donating-towards-any-relief-funds-amid-coronavirus-pandemic?

|

Published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 15: 32 [IST]

The Tollywood fraternity is in a united mission to support the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. The stars have come forward to assist by contributing towards the PM CARE Funds and Telangana and Andhra government relief funds. Contrastingly, the Rowdy of Telugu Cinema, Vijay Deverakonda has not yet announced a donation to any of the relief funds. The actor, who is well-known for his charity works during the floods has been out of the league this time. Well, it is also not known if the actor has kept his donations undisclosed for any certain reasons. Surprisingly, Vijay has recently appeared in a Telangana government advertisement, in which he was seen giving tips to keep oneself safe from Coronavirus. He also advised people to wash hands with soap on a regular interval. Recently, Megastar Chiranjeevi has formed the Corona Crisis Charity Mana Kosam (CCC Mana Kosam) to support the distressed daily wage workers of the Telugu film industry, to which, a lot of actors have donated their best. Biggies Prabhas, Jr NTR, Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Suresh Babu, Ram Charan, and Rana Daggubati have announced relief for the film workers. Coming back to Vijay Deverakonda, he recently completed 40 days shoot schedule for Puri Jagannadh’s next. Also, the Arjun Reddy actor has been titled the Most Desirable Man of 2019 by Hyderabad Times. After Puri Jagannadh, Vijay Deverakonda To Team Up With THIS Director?