vijay-deverakonda-designs-custom-made-pullover-for-allu-arjun’s-ala-vaikunthapurramuloo

Young Telugu actor Vijay Devarakonda, who owns a clothing line called Rowdy, has designed custom made pullovers for Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. His designs have become an instant hit with the stylish star’s fans.

Allu Arjun is known for setting a new-style statement with each of his releases. Vijay Devarakonda, who shares a great bond with the stylish star, had promised to design him some clothes for his film during the event of Geetha Govindam.

A day before Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo hit the screens, Allu Arjun tweeted Vijay Devarakonda’s designs and thanked him for fulfilling his promise. Bunny wrote, “Thank You Very Much My Dear Brother Vijay @Thedeverakonda. Very Sweet Gesture. As Promised U Sent Me Clothes. You Will Be Seeing Me With It During #Avpl Celebrations #Rowdy #Manofwords.”

Vijay Devarakonda and Allu ArjunTwitter

In reply to his post, Vijay Devarakonda wished a huge success for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He tweeted, ” Stylish Star x ROWDY Wishing you a Rowdy good time and Blockbuster Success Bunny Anna.. Can’t wait to see how this custom made pullover looks on you and look forward to #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo tomorrow “

Allu Arjun’s fans fell in love with Vijay Devarakonda’s gesture and the designs of the custom made pullovers. In reply to him, some of them thanked the Dear Comrade actor. They also said that they are eagerly waiting for the release of his next film World Famous Lover, which is slated to hit the screens on February 14, as Valentine’s Day treat.

Allu Arjun’s Ala VaikunthapurramulooCollage of photos taken from Twitter and Facebook

PULOCHINDI MEKA SACHINDI..@YSiripuram

Thanks Anna @TheDeverakonda ….super ga unnay stylish star ki specially rowdy made costumes ante…. Cheppanavsaram ledu…..

Anju kesavadas @KesavadasAnju

Grest gesture .its always good to be balanced and love others ..

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is an action film about a billionaire’s son, who got swapped with the child of a worker. How he finds out his real family forms crux of the story. The movie has become a hit with the audience and made a superb collection at the worldwide box office in four days.