vijay-ar-murugadoss-project:-sun-pictures-decides-to-cut-down-the-budget?

|

Updated: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 19: 25 [IST]

Vijay, the Thalapathy of Tamil cinema is joining hands with renowned filmmaker AR Murugadoss for his next outing, which has been tentatively titled as Thalapathy 65. The highly anticipated project is bankrolled by the popular production banner Sun Pictures. If the latest reports are to be believed, Sun Pictures have decided to cut down the budget of the Vijay starrer. According to the rumour mills, the production banner is alerted with the underperformance of AR Murugadoss’s last outing Darbar, which featured Rajinikanth in the lead role. Thus, Sun Pictures have now decided to cut down the budget of Thalapathy 65, which also includes the remuneration of Murugadoss. If the reports are to be believed, the filmmaker will only charge 50 percent of his usual remuneration, for the project. However, these reports prove that Thalapathy 65 is a very crucial project for AR Murugadoss, who badly needs a blockbuster to bounce back. As per the reports, lead actor Vijay has allowed a 120-days long call sheet for the project, which is said to be a sequel to the actor-director duo’s 2012-released blockbuster outing Thuppakki. Reportedly, Thalapathy 65, which might get titled as Thuppakki 2, might start rolling in November 2020. The makers are said to be planning to release the highly anticipated project as a Deepavali special release in 2021. Kajal Aggarwal, who appeared as the female lead in Thuppakki, will reprise her role in the sequel as well.