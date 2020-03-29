vijay-ar-murugadoss-project:-s-thaman-joins-the-team?

|

Vijay and AR Murugadoss, the actor-director duo is teaming up once again for an upcoming project, which has been tentatively titled as Thalapathy 65. The movie, which is said to be the sequel of the Vijay-Murugadoss duo's 2012-released blockbuster Thuppakki, is expected to start rolling once the all India shutdown comes to an end. As per the latest reports, S Thaman, the musician who rose to fame with the chartbuster music album of recent Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, is the latest addition to the Thalapathy 65 team. The sources suggest that S Thaman has been roped in to compose songs and background score for the Vijay starrer. Harris Jayaraj, the renowned musician had composed the original soundtrack and background score for Thuppakki. The songs from the movie are still loved by the Tamil music lover. However, Vijay and Murugadoss decided to rope in S Thaman for the sequel as he is the current sensation of the South Indian music industry. Thalapathy Vijay is joining hands with hitmaker AR Murugadoss for the fourth time in his career for Thuppakki 2. Sun Pictures, the renowned production banner is bankrolling the highly anticipated project. Vijay-Murugadoss duo has earlier teamed up for the blockbuster films Thuppakki, Kaththi, and Sarkar, which were released in 2012, 2014, and 2018, respectively. Kajal Aggarwal who appeared in the role of Nisha, the female lead in Thuppakki, will reprise her character in the sequel Thuppakki 2, thus making her fourth onscreen collaboration with Vijay. Apart from Thuppakki, Vijay and Kajal have shared the screen in the blockbuster movies Jilla and Mersal. Reportedly, the makers are planning to officially reveal the title, star cast, and technical crew of Thuppakki 2, along with a first look poster, just before the project goes on the floor. Thalapathy 65 will start rolling by the end of April 2020, once the Tamil film industry comes back to its normal routine after the coronavirus shutdown.