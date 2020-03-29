vijay-and-atlee-to-join-hands-again-for-thalapathy-66?

|

Vijay, the Thalapathy of Tamil cinema is totally busy in his career with some highly promising projects lining up. If the rumours are to be believed, Vijay is planning to join hands with young filmmaker Atlee for the fourth time in his career. Reportedly, the duo is teaming up for the Thalapathy's 66th outing in Tamil cinema. According to the sources close to the Master actor, Vijay is keen to join hands with Atlee once again, as the duo's last three outings had emerged as blockbusters. The duo first teamed up for the 2016-released movie Theri. They later joined hands for the 2017-movie Mersal and 2019-released blockbuster Bigil. Earlier, it was reported that Vijay might team up for Sudha Kongara or Vetrimaaran for his 65th and 66th outings. But instead, the actor opted to team up with AR Murugadoss once again for 65th outing, which is said to be a sequel to the duo's blockbuster outing Thuppakki. If Vijay is teaming up with Atlee for his 66th outing, the Sudha Kongara project and Vetrimaaran project might not happen anytime soon. Reportedly, the actor was not impressed with Sudha's script and has asked her to rework on it. Vetrimaaran, on the other hand, is busy with his other commitments and has no plans to direct the Thalapathy anytime soon. Vijay will be next seen in the upcoming Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master, which is said to be an out and out action thriller. The movie will mark the Thalapathy's first onscreen collaboration with the supremely talented actor Vijay Sethupathi. Master will feature Vijay in the role of John Durairaj aka JD Master, the Dean of a college, while Sethupathi appears as Bhavani, a notorious gangster.