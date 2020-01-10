vigilante-couple-‘lured-thieves-to-steal-bikes-then-battered-them-with-baseball-bats’

A vigilante couple face jail for luring thieves to their home with an unsecured bike – then battering them with baseball bats when they stole it.

Corey Curnutt, 25, and wife Savannah Grillot, 29, are accused of taking the law into their own hands after their car was twice broken into in Fresno, California.

The couple would leave unattended bikes in front of their home, then watch on their doorbell cam as opportunistic thieves approached to steal them.

Curnutt and Grillot are then said to have rushed out of their home wielding baseball bats and clobbered the thieves, before taking the bikes back off them.

The couple are even said to have bragged to their neighbors about what they were doing, and shared clips of their antics on YouTube.

Neighbor Kerris LeBeau was initially sympathetic to the Curnutt and Grillot’s fightback, but soon became appalled by their constant entrapment attempts.

She told ABC30: ‘There would be blood in the street or on the sidewalks the next day.

‘We had mentioned, “Maybe it’s not the best idea, you’re kind of bringing them into the neighborhood that might not be here otherwise”.

‘And it was a lot, it was every night, and just a lot of activity.’

Visalia Police Department Lieutenant Ron Epp also took a grim view of the couple’s vigilantism, with the pair now charged with assault.

Commenting on the couple’s alleged behavior, he said: ‘They’re running down the street, yelling, getting into a fight in the middle of the night, which would obviously wake the neighbors up.

‘(The entrapment victims) are reluctant victims, so they’re not wanting to come out and say, “Yeah, I was stealing a bike and got assaulted.”‘

Lt Epp thinks at least four people fell victim to Curnutt and Grillot, but has appealed for anyone else who may have been beaten by the couple to come forward.

The pair have since been freed on bail, and have also moved to a different neighborhood.