viewers-think-the-masked-singer-is-tricking-them-over-unicorn’s-identity

Unicorn took to the stage for the second week of The Masked Singer and fans of the show are more confused than last week about his identity now.

After his debut last Saturday, many viewers and the panel alike were pretty convinced that it’s John Barrowman.

During Sunday night’s Dancing On Ice, he teased Holly over whether he was the disguised performer.

And tonight, he dropped John’s famous catchphrase ‘Fabulous!’

But some viewers are now thinking that is a red herring and he wouldn’t give himself away so easily, after the clues were so tough last weekend…

erm they are making it too obvious to be john barrowman though #TheMaskedSinger — fi (@RockgirlFiona) January 11, 2020

My current favourite show!!! Is the unicorn pretending to be John Barrowman? But actually he’s not?! #TheMaskedSinger — Sharon (@see75) January 11, 2020

Okay so not John Barrowman for unicorn. The magic clue threw me #MaskedSinger #TheMaskedSinger — ⚢ Lorz (@AmandaHclden) January 11, 2020

I honestly don’t think the unicorn is John Barrowman. I’ve seen him live three times now and he has much better vocal control and stamina than that. But I also don’t have a clue who else it could be #TheMaskedSinger — Trouble Excess (@TroubleExcess) January 11, 2020

There’s no way it’s gonna be John barrowman imo, all of them will end up being z listers anyway (apart from maybe queen Roberts.) So I have no idea why they r guessing all these big Hollywood celebs?#TheMaskedSinger — PashleysChase ❤️️‍ (@pavelkovylav) January 11, 2020

Others are still convinced it’s him…

I’m still convinced unicorn is John Barrowman! #TheMaskedSinger — Jemma Bell (@Jem_Jem1983) January 11, 2020

The unicorn has to be John barrowman and when/if they unmask him and it’s not I will be super shocked.. #themaskedsinger — Rochelle (@RachellBoswell) January 11, 2020

John Barrowman is 100% the unicorn on #TheMaskedSinger the “fabulous” statement was a huge giveaway — (@BitchyMcQueen_) January 11, 2020

Are they getting it this wrong on purpose? Unicorn is clearly John Barrowman #TheMaskedSinger — Sam (@TheUKIsOver) January 11, 2020

Someone thought he just wan’t good enough to be triple threat John…

john barrowman is an actual performer and the unicorn was out of breath i don’t think it’s going to be him :/ #TheMaskedSinger — mae ♡ (@lheartsup) January 11, 2020

So if it’s NOT John, who is it?

The names Kevin McHale, from Glee, and Jake Shears from Scissor Sisters keep getting dropped on Twitter!

Who do YOU think it is? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.