viewers-brand-thomas-markle-‘a-sweet,-humble-man’-and-say-his-documentary-was-‘uncomfortable-to-watch’

Thomas Markle’s bombshell documentary aired last night (January 22) and viewers most definitely found it a difficult watch.

Calling Thomas a “sweet, humble man”, Channel 5 viewers took to Twitter in their droves to reveal they were “Team Thomas”.

One even commented that it seemed like he was a “decent dad” to Meghan.

Viewers flocked to offer Thomas their backing as his documentary aired (Credit: Channel 5)

In the documentary, Thomas Markle: My Story, Thomas revealed how his relationship with his daughter has broken down to the extent that he now fears the next time she sees him will be at his funeral.

After being advised not to fly following heart surgery, Thomas missed Meghan’s wedding and he revealed that he “cried” as he watched it on television from a “safe house” following his release from hospital.

I love him! What a sweet, humble man. What the hell happened to Meghan to treat him so appallingly.

Meghan and Harry haven’t spoken to Thomas since and many said the documentary made uncomfortable viewing as you could see how much Thomas loves his daughter.

Thomas said: “To them I don’t exist and now Harry, whether he realises it or not, is part of my family and I’m part of his. We should be talking.”

Bless #thomasmarkle, so sad watching this. Clearly he loves her very much. — Captain Tykey (@CaptainTykey) January 22, 2020

Omg watching The Thomas Markle interview! I love him! What a sweet, humble man. What the hell happened 2 Meghan 2 treat him so appallingly. Even the intro says He doesn’t understand who she is now 💔 TEAM Thomas all the way 💕 I’ve shed a tear in genuine compassion 4 him — Duchess Taz81 © (@superscuba83) January 22, 2020

#ThomasMarkle seems like he was a really decent dad to Meghan. It’s so sad that now she’s married into a prestigious family she doesn’t want anything to do with him. It’s not like he wasn’t there for her when she was growing up. He was in your life #MeghanMarkel Reach out to him! — Shanelle (@Misshanl) January 22, 2020

#ThomasMarkle sorry, but I think he’s a genuine guy, that misses his daughter! If anything bad was done, it wasn’t his intentions, he was made to do it ! My opinion — curiousme (@curious25698516) January 22, 2020

Whilst uncomfortable watching personal home videos, it’s clear Thomas Markle loves his daughter. And she loved him, until he didn’t fit the image she was trying to portray. It makes for a sad story. #ThomasMarkle — Lauren Blake (@MrsLBlakey) January 22, 2020

Others said they thought Thomas had “every right” to share his story and that Meghan should have treated her dad with “more resect”.

#Thomasmarkle has every right to tell his story. The guy has been slaughtered across the news and social media for two years. — _JD 💜_ (@JDee1235) January 22, 2020

I’m really liking Thomas Markle and don’t see why people feel the need to attack him constantly!! He’s a father and why shouldn’t he do this docu on his daughter, she’s not treated him with much respect either! #Thomasmarkle #ThomasMarkleMyStory @channel5_tv #channel5 — ✌Suze Beames✌ (@beamsta) January 22, 2020

Thomas missed Harry and Meghan’s wedding and hasn’t spoken to them since (Credit: Splash News)

However, not everyone was on Thomas’s side.

Some hit out at the fact that Thomas has sold his story and taken part in numerous photo opportunities off the back of his daughter’s fame.

Not watching the #ThomasMarkle interview cos parents who love their kids don’t sell them out via national television. What a massive intrusion for your parent to be that much of a 💩 that they’d paint themselves as a victim when they’re off selling stories of you to the press. — 🏳️‍🌈mcdannosaurus 🏳️‍🌈 (@GeeDionysaurus) January 22, 2020

“I’ll continue to do future things & get paid for it. Harry owes me. Meghan owes me. She promised to look after me in my senior years, I’m 75 & I deserve to get paid “. That statement alone tells us what kind of ‘father’ he is 😠#ThomasMarkle — Belle (@hkp074) January 22, 2020

Actually mortified there’s people on the #ThomasMarkle hashtag taking his side or feeling sorry for him because of yet another completely orchestrated tv interview. What the hell is wrong with any of you that you think anything he’s done is okay? Embarrassing — Amie ♡ (@amiescool) January 22, 2020

The documentary aired after Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland told friends that her daughter “is strong and will always be okay”.

