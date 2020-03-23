Colors’ Vidya has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. The show never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns.

Recently, the viewers have witnessed the officials coming from the education department and enter the classroom. They ask the students to stop writing the exam. They find cheats and inform everyone. Vidya stands up and requests the official to let the innocent students complete their exams and she promises to find out the culprit and she manages to find.

Now, in the coming episode, the official from the education department praises Vidya for smartly finding out the real culprit. He also tells her that she has the quality of being a good teacher in the future. She would be the best teacher who would guide her students properly.

Vidya gets happy and thanks to the person for his kind words.

Are you excited to watch the drama?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.