vidgen-stuns-judges-on-us-show

Australian singer Jack Vidgen has given an electrifying performance on America’s Got Talent, earning a glowing reference from the star-studded panel.

Supermodel and judge Heidi Klum gave Vidgen a standing ovation for his powerful rendition of Lauren Daigle’s You Say, which has just aired in the US, while veteran Howie Mandel told him he had everything it took to make it but just “needed the confidence”.

But tough critic Simon Cowell was his harshest judge as well as giving Vidgen, 22, the highest praise.

“I think you have an extraordinary voice but that was way too safe,” Cowell told the Sydney singer.

“I think you are way, way better than that, so I’m hoping the super-fans vote you through to the next round because there’s way more to come from you. Way more.”

media_camera Simon Cowell told Vidgen he was capable of much more.

It was Vidgen’s first and sadly his last performance on America’s Got Talent: The Champions, which features 40 singers who have competed on the show around the world in their home countries in a bid to be crowned the global winner. It is available to stream in Australia on Foxtel on Saturday and will air over the next month.

Vidgen didn’t score the fan vote so his fate was left in the hands of the judges, along with two other contestants.

Cowell picked Vidgen to go through to the next round but unfortunately he didn’t get the other judges votes.

Despite missing out, Vidgen still had fans on social media in a spin, with one describing his voice as “the best I’ve ever heard”.

@JackVidgen OMG! I’m in tears from your audition in @AGT Champions. You are truly gifted, beautiful, and AMAZING! — Journey Woman 🌊 (@JourneyWoman14) January 7, 2020

Vidgen, who made his comeback on The Voice last year after a five-year hiatus, rose to fame after winning Australia’s Got Talent in 2011 when he was 13 years old.

His rendition of Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing blew the country away and to this day has 66 million views on YouTube.

Two years after AGT, which included a record deal with Sony Music that earned him a No. 3 album with Yes I Am, Vidgen fled the country for Los Angeles.

But after a year he gave up on the industry.

“Over the course of the year different things happened and I guess you get exposed to different things in the industry, and just being 16 that can be pretty heavy,” he told news.com.au last year.

“It just got pretty heavy and it got to the point where I fell out of love with music. I wasn’t enjoying it anymore.”

media_camera Vintage Jack Vidgen back in 2011.

Vidgen is also set to compete for Australia’s Eurovision spot on SBS’s Eurovision: Australia Decides on February 8.

It will feature 10 singers battling it out in a live TV show and is an opportunity for the public to decide which artist and song they prefer to fly the flag for Australia overseas.

After shunning the spotlight for five years Jack Vidgen returned to the stage on The Voice.

