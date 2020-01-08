videos-show-iran-missile-attacks-on-iraqi-air-base-housing-us-troops

January 7, 2020 | 8: 33pm

Videos circulating online show the Iran missile attack on one of two Iraqi air bases housing US troops.

One of the videos shows several missiles illuminating the night sky, apparently launched from Iran and en route to Al-Assad air base.

Another video, shot a distance away from the base in Iraq’s western Anbar province, appears to show the moment of impact of several ballistic missiles.

Multiple bright flashes can be seen, followed by thunderous booms. Men are screaming throughout the footage.

The Pentagon confirmed that Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at Al-Assad and Irbil air bases.

Details on fatalities and injuries are unclear.

Iran state TV described the strike as revenge for the US attack last Thursday near Baghdad airport that killed Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Trump on Tuesday night was huddling with national security advisers at the White House, including Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, according to CBS.

There were also reports the president might address the nation Tuesday night following the meeting.