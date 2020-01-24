videos-show-‘dire’-situations-at-chinese-hospitals-amid-coronavirus-outbreak

January 24, 2020 | 8: 32am

Video from a chat group shows the dire situation in Wuhan’s overcrowded hospitals. All concerned citizens, sick or not, have been waiting for confirmation on whether they’ve caught the #WuhanCoronavirus. Imagine how easily people can get sick from standing in these lines. pic.twitter.com/ZV7ahCc0AL

New videos show “dire” situations at Chinese hospitals as health officials continue to grapple with the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

One clip tweeted by a South China Morning Post video producer shows an overflow of patients in blue face masks in a hospital corridor in Wuhan — as a doctor shouts something at the crowd.

“Video from a chat group shows the dire situation in Wuhan’s overcrowded hospitals,” the reporter, Xinyan Yu, wrote. “All concerned citizens, sick or not, have been waiting for confirmation on whether they’ve caught the #WuhanCoronavirus. Imagine how easily people can get sick from standing in these lines.”

Another video apparently shot at a Wuhan hospital shows a patient writhing around on the floor, while a disturbing clip that was also circulating on social media appeared to show covered dead bodies lining hospital hallways.

Wuhan, a city of 11 million, is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, which is believed to have originated from a seafood market that sold live wildlife for human consumption.

The coronavirus has claimed more than two dozen lives and sickened hundreds worldwide.