Video walkarounds, home test drives: How car dealers are adapting to the coronavirus

Benn Besse, left, a porter at St. Charles Hyundai, wipes down a customer’s Ford Fusion on Monday, March 30, 2020, after Jackie Willis, right, a valet driver picked it up for service from a University City home. The automotive group in St. Peters is seeing an uptick in people using its valet service of dropping off a loaner car at their house since the coronavirus outbreak. Car porters as well as customers are more protected if vehicles are wiped down before and after use. Photo by Christian Gooden, [email protected]

Eric Ward wipes down the interior of a service loaner vehicle with Spray Nine disinfectant on Monday, March 30, 2020, before it is put back in service at St. Charles Hyundai in St. Peters. The automotive group is seeing an uptick in people using its valet service of dropping off a loaner car at their house since the coronavirus outbreak. Car porters as well as customers are more protected if vehicles are wiped down before and after use. Photo by Christian Gooden, [email protected]

Jackie Willis, left, a valet driver with St. Charles Hyundai, hops into Dan Orthwein’s, Ford Fusion on Monday, March 30, 2020, as he picks it up for service from Orthwien’s University City home. The automotive group in St. Peters is seeing an uptick in people using its valet service of dropping off a loaner car at their house since the coronavirus outbreak. Photo by Christian Gooden, [email protected]

Jackie Willis, left, a valet driver with St. Charles Hyundai, has Dan Orthwein sign paperwork on Monday, March 30, 2020, before picking up his Ford Fusion for service from Orthwien’s University City home. The automotive group in St. Peters is seeing an uptick in people using its valet service of dropping off a loaner car at their house since the coronavirus outbreak. Photo by Christian Gooden, [email protected]

Eric Ward wipes down the interior of a service loaner vehicle with Spray Nine disinfectant on Monday, March 30, 2020, before it is put back in service at St. Charles Hyundai in St. Peters. The automotive group is seeing an uptick in people using its valet service of dropping off a loaner car at their house since the coronavirus outbreak. Car porters as well as customers are more protected if vehicles are wiped down before and after use. Photo by Christian Gooden, [email protected]

BALLWIN — Car dealerships, desperate for sales as auto plants shut down and fears of a recession loom, have found a new way to woo customers and sell cars, even with Americans stuck in their homes: They’re going virtual.With the country locked down, buyers thinking twice about big purchases, and residents scared to step foot outside their houses — let alone venture into a dealer’s showroom — car salespeople have adapted.They are bringing cars to customers’ homes to test drive.They’re doing video walkarounds of vehicles.They’re picking up cars for servicing and maintenance.”This is a very turbulent time for all of us,” said Tom Kelly, general manager of West County Honda in Ballwin.The spread of the coronavirus hit as dealers were beginning what’s normally a busy time for selling cars. Kelly said early March into October is when most people buy, often spurred to make a purchase by summer plans and family road trips. But this summer, travel plans are in flux for many as uncertainty lingers about how long the virus will spread, when stay-at-home orders will end, and whether workers will hold onto their jobs.Automakers including General Motors, Toyota and Ford are idling plants; many car companies are offering special financing and incentives such as payment deferrals for people who get laid off.A report released last week by the research company IHS Markit said the “global spread of the coronavirus pandemic has emerged as the single biggest risk factor” for the auto industry in many years, and predicted a 15% decrease in car sales from last year.So salespeople are adapting.At Kelly’s dealership, trade appraisals are being done basically sight unseen.”We’re letting the customers be our eyes and ears on the vehicle,” he said.They started doing video walkarounds of cars that customers are interested in last Monday, and sold their first car that way on Thursday.“We can do everything now remotely,” he said. That means agreeing on the car’s price, then washing it and filling it with gas, printing out the paperwork and delivering the car to its new owner.Another Honda dealership, in Frontenac, was offering test drives in which a salesperson would deliver a vehicle to a potential customer’s house.And other dealerships noted upticks in services it had long offered. Kevin Maher Jr., general manager and vice president of St. Charles Nissan Hyundai and Genesis of St. Charles, said his dealership has seen a 50% spike in people using its service to pick up and drop off cars for servicing since the spread of coronavirus. He said that while buying a new car — one with 25 miles on it or less — online seems to appeal to vehicle shoppers, people often are hesitant to buy a used vehicle virtually.”People want to see it, touch it, feel it before purchasing,” he said.Some dealerships didn’t respond to messages seeking comment for this story; others declined to be interviewed.But Maher and Kelly, true salesmen, were bullish. They talked up the benefits of what’s happening in their industry.Dealers will come out “stronger and with more clarity” on ways to fundamentally change how they do business, Maher said. Kelly said the same thing, emphasizing the resilience of Americans and saying that online options are worth keeping around. “It’s something we can focus on moving forward after this,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be an end-all for this type of service. A lot of people don’t want to visit the dealerships and we need to have that out there for them.”Car sales may never be the same again.

The spread of the virus in Missouri this past week stands out, even compared to neighbors. In Illinois, where the state is under lockdown, the number of confirmed cases grew by 237% in the same period.

