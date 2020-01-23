video-tour-of-contemporary-holywood-home-offering-bespoke-style-and-luxury

If you like luxury and contemporary styling then this smashing Holywood home could be for you.

It takes modern architectural splendour to a whole new level with its wrap around balcony on a first floor which is glazed to the max for full enjoyment of the wonderful rural and sea views.

This house comes with a swimming pool which is very much Hollywood USA and is surrounded by mature, private gardens extending to over two acres.

Designed by renowned London architects C2, it has a striking facade combining zinc, timber and glass and inside the accommodation which extends to over 4,000 square feet is filled with fine features.

These include a bespoke glass staircase, designer bathrooms, under floor heating; floor to ceiling glazing and of course the heated swimming pool with retractable electric cover and hot tub.

There are four bedrooms and four reception areas, with the living spaces thoughtfully laid out on the first floor to make the most of the great views.

You enter this beautiful home from a covered porch into a spacious double height tiled reception hall where a gorgeous marble and glass staircase leads to the first floor.











The main living area on the first floor space which is surrounded by walls of floor to ceiling glass has been cleverly subdivided by a feature double sided fireplace with dining on one side and lounging on the other.

This house is all about the beautiful views which are inescapable and in the living room two sets of double glazed doors open to both a north and a south facing balcony, the first capturing the rural views and the second overlooking the swimming pool and gardens.

The kitchen is ultra modern fitted in stainless steel units and has all the latest hi tech appliances including a ceramic touch screen and ring induction hob, built in oven with matching integrated combi microwave, built in coffee machine, integrated dishwasher and fridge freezer.











There is a sleek stainless steel breakfast bar and a spacious area for a dining table.

A glass bridge leads to a cloakroom and a family room with views over the swimming pool and a spiral staircase which takes you to the ground floor.

There is another living room which opens to a sun deck and which unusually features glass partition doors leading to the master bedroom.











This decadent space is finished with a wall of mirrors and a wall of glass with sliding doors opening to the balcony. There is more luxury in the en suite which also features full mirrored walls and floor to ceiling windows, plus a modern free standing bath.

There is also a dressing room has a range of built in cupboards.

Three bright bedrooms, one with a dressing room are on the ground floor as well as a superb family bathroom with shower and free standing bath.











Also on this floor there is a good utility room and another lounge which opens via glass doors onto the swimming pool area.

As well as a large 12 metre heated pool, there is an eight person hot tub to relax in at the end of a busy day.

The property also comes with a double garage and the mature gardens are in lawn with trees, a multitude of plants and a sweeping driveway.











