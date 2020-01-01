video-shows-us-tourists-attacked-at-gunpoint-outside-ritz-carlton-in-chile

January 1, 2020 | 10: 35am

Three American tourists were attacked at gunpoint outside a luxury hotel in Chile as robbers took off with a Rolex watch, according to reports.

The group had just arrived in Santiago from the airport to check into the Ritz-Carlton in the tony Las Condes neighborhood Sunday morning when they were attacked by three men, Chilean outlet La Nacion reported.

Surveillance footage showed a man and woman about to enter the hotel when two robbers pointed weapons at the couple.

One of the suspects snatched the man’s backpack while his accomplice tried to grab the woman’s purse.

Another one of the tourists then charges at the assailants, who managed to flee the scene with a Rolex, news station Tele13 reported.

It’s believed the suspects had followed the group on motorcycles from the airport, the outlet reported.

Chile’s Tourism Board Federation President Ricardo Margulis condemned the attack on the travelers.

“The safety and integrity of tourists who visit Chile, and who hope to have a quiet stay, was affected,” Margulis said, according to La Nacion, and called on local authorities to investigate the violent assault.

“It is essential that the authorities responsible for public safety in the country reinforce actions to curb crime, which, as we see, also affects tourists,” Margulis said.