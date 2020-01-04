video-shows-passengers-knock-on-cockpit,-taunt-air-india-pilots-for-delay

A woman on the plane allegedly grabbed a crew member’s arm

New Delhi:

Passengers on an Air India plane allegedly manhandled the cabin crew and threatened to break open the aircraft’s cockpit door after the Delhi-Mumbai flight was delayed due to a technical problem, an airline official said.

“The flight got delayed due to a technical snag on Thursday. It had to return to the bay. Passengers started knocking on the cockpit door, asking and taunting the pilots to come out,” an airline official told news agency PTI.

“One passenger even said that he will break open the cockpit door if the pilots didn’t come out,” the official said, adding the situation inside the plane “went from bad to worse”.

According to the official, a woman allegedly grabbed a crew member’s arm in order to open the main exit gate quickly.

#WATCH Dhananjay Kumar, Air India: A video of few passengers of AI 865 is being circulated. The flight delayed on 2nd Jan due to technical reasons. AI management have asked crew for details on reported misbehaviour by some passengers. Further action would be taken after inquiry. pic.twitter.com/aufkrO2QfX – ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2020

An Air India spokesperson said the crew has been asked to submit a detailed report on misbehaviour by the passengers.

“The flight was considerably delayed due to technical reasons. Air India management have asked the operating crew for a detailed report on the reported misbehaviour by some passengers. Further action would be considered after getting the report,” the spokesperson said.

An official of aviation regulator DGCA said that they have asked Air India to take action against the “unruly behaviour” of passengers.