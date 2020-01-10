video-shows-moment-ukrainian-plane-plummets-to-ground-‘after-being-shot-down-by-iran-missile’

Britain joined the US and Canada in saying it is ‘highly likely’ that Iran shot down the plane that crashed near Tehran killing all 176 people on board.

Video has emerged overnight which is believed to show the moment an Iranian missile downed Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said there is now a ‘body of information’ indicating the plane was hit with an Iranian surface to air missile.

It followed announcements by Donald Trump, who said he had seen satellite footage of the moment the missile hit, and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau saying that his own intelligence and that of his country’s allies made him believe Iran was behind the crash.

The leaders have said the fiery missile strike could well have been a mistake amid rocket launches and high tension throughout the region.

The crash on Wednesday morning came just a few hours after Iran launched a ballistic attack against Iraqi military bases housing US troops in its violent confrontation with Washington over the drone strike that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard general Qasem Soleimani.

The airliner could have been mistaken for a threat, said four US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence.

Mr Trudeau – whose country lost at least 63 citizens in the downing – said in Ottawa: ‘We have intelligence from multiple sources including our allies and our own intelligence. The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.’

Mr Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison offered similar statements. Mr Morrison also said it appeared to be a mistake.

He said: ‘All of the intelligence as presented to us today does not suggest an intentional act.’

The assessment that 176 people were killed as collateral damage in the Iranian-US conflict cast a new pall over what had at first appeared to be a relatively calm aftermath following the US military operation that killed Soleimani.

It was not immediately clear how the US and its allies would react. Despite efforts by Washington and Tehran to step back from the brink of possible war, the region remained on edge after the killing of Gen Soleimani and Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes. US troops were on high-alert.

At the White House, President Donald Trump suggested he believed Iran was responsible for the shoot down and dismissed Iran’s initial claim that it was a mechanical issue with the plane.

He said the plane was flying in a ‘pretty rough neighbourhood’ and added: ‘Somebody could have made a mistake on the other side.’

Late on Thursday, the US House approved a measure that aims to bar any further military action against Iran without congressional approval. However, the resolution approved by the Democratic-majority House is nonbinding and no similar measure could pass the Republican-controlled Senate.

As for the airliner shoot down, the US officials would not say what intelligence they had that pointed to an Iranian missile, believed to be fired by a Russian Tor system, known to NATO as the SA-15. But they acknowledged the existence of satellites and other sensors in the region, as well as the likelihood of communication interceptions and other similar intelligence.

The New York Times posted a video it said it had verified showing the moment the apparent missile struck the plane over Iran. The video shows a fast-moving object rising before a fiery explosion. An object, apparently on fire, then continues in a different direction.

A preliminary Iranian investigative report said the airliner pilots did not make a radio call for help and that the aircraft was trying to turn back for the airport when it went down.

The Iranian report suggested a sudden emergency struck the Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines when it crashed, just minutes after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran.

Iran’s official news agency said the country is inviting Boeing experts to join the investigation into the plane crash.

Before the US assessment, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency quoted Hasan Rezaeifa, the head of the of civil aviation accident investigation commission, claiming that ‘the topics of rocket, missile or anti-aircraft system is ruled out’.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said: ‘Undoubtedly, the priority for Ukraine is to identify the causes of the plane crash. We will surely find out the truth.’