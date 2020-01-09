video-shows-moment-ukrainian-airliner-is-struck-by-missile-over-iran

January 9, 2020 | 3: 35pm

Shocking video apparently shows the moment that a Ukrainian airliner was struck by an Iranian missile moments after lifting off from an airport in Tehran.

The 19-second clip, obtained by the New York Times, shows a night sky suddenly illuminated by a flash of light, followed by a deafening boom.

By the clip’s close, the sounds of sirens can be heard in the background.

US officials said Thursday that it was “highly likely” the plane, which had 176 people aboard, was struck by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile early Wednesday.

There were no survivors.

The crash came shortly after Iran unleashed a barrage at a base housing US troops in Iraq, amid rising tensions between Tehran and Washington, DC.